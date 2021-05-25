International
Pinot Noir most wanted in the world
Pinot Noir is the jewel in the red wine crown, but things are changing.
Kalo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir is the new king of red wine.
Well, not quite, but it ‘s getting there. While Cabernet attraction for wine lovers is to a large extent water violation, Pinot goes from strength to strength, steadily increasing its share of searches in our database over the past five years. Stillshte is still quite far from Cabernet and its associated mixtures, but the number of its searches is growing faster.
Pinot Noir’s popularity has spread all over the world, but it seems particularly strong in the US, where searches for Pinot Noir are at an all-time high.
Mostly, interest in Pinot globally has been driven by Burgundy and those ever-increasing prices that can be found at the top. When you have single bottles that fetch $ 22,000 it is not surprising that people want to look at prices and see if they are really that crazy (hint that they are).
However, while searches in Burgundy are reaching their peak, the current number of clicks has not kept pace. Clicks are when a Wine Search user clicks from our search results page on a merchant and measures a target to buy. These have slowed in the last six months as prices for Burgundy have stubbornly stayed in the unrealistic group, suggesting there is a ceiling on how much consumers are willing to spend.
Of course the best manufacturers command ridiculous prices The DRC’s Romanée-Conti Grand Cru currently stands at almost $ 22,000 per bottle and they can distort prices at all levels. Take the humble name Bourgogne Rouge, for example, the average global price of a bottle of Burgundy Pinot Noir base is $ 29; for the Domaine Leroy version is $ 157; for Coche-Dury is $ 191; and for Roumier, it’s $ 250.
However, burgundy prices are a discussion for another day. Today, we are focusing on non-Burgundy wines (Burgundy will be getting its item soon), but even here the effect of Burgundy price is clear, because many of these wines are made in simulation of Burgundy wines, they also attract prices high . Like the halo effect.
Despite the insane pricing, however, Pinot maintains a worldwide appeal, which is interesting given the difficulty of raising it in the first place. Sensitively mild, it can produce thin, acidic rotgut or it can produce silky, fiery wines that drive wild people enthusiastically. This worldwide attraction is also reflected in the geographical spread of our top 10 wines.
Pinot Noir most wanted in the world for wine seekers:
It’s a very different list this year than the last time we executed it, back in 2019. Since then, four wines have dropped from the top 10, and there are two big names that stand out from their release: Meiomi and Oregon.
In 2019, Meiomi was in fourth place on this list, its popularity driven by relentless promotion and seemingly ubiquitous in the market. This year, she is out of the top 10 to sit 12th among non-Burgundy Pinots, a victim of her success, most likely, as consumers did not need to ask her she was already everywhere.
Oregon absence is more difficult to explain. It has always had a name for its Pinots, attracting international attention, acclaim and also drawing Burgundy producers towards the state to grow their own grapes there. In 2019 there were two Oregon Pinot on the list, but this year there are none. This should be somewhat troubling for a state that based its reputation on Pinot Noir.
For the wines that make up this year’s list, there are also some surprises. The best wine of 2019 sucks in eighth place and there is an Argentine wine in the mix to separate the contenders from Sta Rita Hills and Sonoma, but it is at the top and tail of this year’s list where there is a real surprise.
New Zealand produces only 3 percent of the Pinot Noirs listed on the Wine-Searcher, but manages to get two wines on this list, including the best wine, Martinborough Prominent Rank, which has been seeking the end of this list for a while now Felton Road also makes the top 10, the rich prize for Pinot Noir of Central Otago in general and the wines in particular.
What is most satisfying, however, is the apparent variety on the list. Wines cross the spectrum of geographical origin, style and price, but all share a basic level of quality that sets a high bar for others.
It’s good to be king.
