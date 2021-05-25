The President and Prime Minister of Mali are arrested by insurgent soldiers | World News

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) Unclear soldiers arrested Mali’s caretaker president and prime minister Monday hours after a government reshuffle ousted two members of the junta that took power in a coup nine months ago, the African Union and the United Nations said .
A joint statement issued alongside the West African regional bloc known as ECOWAS and other members of the international community called for the immediate release of President Bah NDaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, who were sent to Kati military headquarters.
“Those who signed the joint statement called for Mali’s political transition to resume its course and be completed within the set deadline.”
The international community rejects in advance any act of coercion, including forced resignations, the statement said. They point out that the reckless action taken today carries the risk of weakening the mobilization of the international community in support of Mali.
Developments raised a new alarm if the transitional government would be able to move forward with plans to hold new democratic elections as promised from next February in Mali, where the UN is spending $ 1.2 billion a year on a peacekeeping mission.
The two leaders were sworn in last September after the ruling military junta agreed to hand over power to a transitional civilian government under growing international pressure.
The junta had seized power a month ago after vague soldiers surrounded the house of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and fired into the air. He later resigned on national television by force, saying he did not want bloodshed in order for him to stay in office.
The soldiers then appeared on state television a few hours later calling themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People and promising a speedy return to civilian rule. However, Monday’s developments seem to have called into question this promise.
The arrests came just an hour or so after a new cabinet was announced. Not particularly included Interior Minister Modibo Kone or Defense Minister Sadio Camara, both supporters of the junta. No reason was given for their exclusion, but the move suggested increased divisions within the transitional government.
There is widespread concern that the overthrow in Mali over the past year has further withdrawn efforts to contain al-Qaeda-linked militants and Islamic State groups.
Islamic extremists took control of major cities in northern Mali after the 2012 coup. Only a 2013 military intervention led by former colonial power France drove extremists out of those cities. France and a UN force have continued to fight extremist rebels, who operate in rural areas and regularly attack roads and cities.
Associated Press writer Baba Ahmed reported the story in Bamako, and AP writer Krista Larson reported from Dakar, Senegal.
