



VANCOUVER – Bloody Metro Vancouvers gang warfare, which has claimed more than 20 lives this year, has spread to other regions with one man dead on Vancouver Island and another killed in Alberta. The RCMP in Nanaimo has linked a death Saturday in that city to gang conflict in Lower Mainland. In Alberta, Calgary police have not yet identified a man killed in southwestern cities Saturday night, but CTV News Vancouver has learned he is Gurkeert Kalkat, a member of the Brothers Keepers gang. His fate is very similar to that of his brother Jaskeert Kalkat who was killed in a hail of firearms in the Burnabys Market Crossing on May 13. In both cases, the escape vehicles were found burned shortly afterwards. One day they were the suspect, the next day they were the victims. I would not be surprised if this is the issue in this particular dispute, said Kash Heed, a retired Vancouver West Police Chief and former BC Attorney General Observe the suspects that the Kalkat brothers may have been killed for revenge. In Nanaimo, it was 3:30 a.m. Thursday afternoon when the shooting fell in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant, leaving a dead man in a luxury SUV. Witnesses saw another SUV leave the scene and Nanaimo RCMP later took three people into custody at a Best Western hotel. Although police say the shootings are linked to Main Mainland gangs, the three arrested persons were later left awaiting further investigation. The RCMP is making efforts to watch videos of the Nanaimo attack, hoping to track the movements of a white 2003 Cadillac Escalade believed to be involved in the murder. Heed says violence could spread to other cities as gangs seek to expand their criminal operations but he said in some cases it could be a case of gang members leaving the city because they feared it might be others who were marked for death. These individuals will most likely know that there are targets on their backs and they are moving away from specific areas, he said. They move through Vancouver Subway, move through British Columbia and now seem to be making their way to Alberta. But gangsters looking to sort out scores and kill their rivals are also on the move, and somehow seem to be able to find their targets wherever they may try to hide.







