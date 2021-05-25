Exhibition sites in Melbourne COVID-19 include Bundoora Jump Swimming School and Highpoint Shopping Center





As Victoria battles a coronavirus outbreak, a number of exposure sites have been identified around Melbourne. Level 1 COVID exposure sites: Go to Bundoora Swimming School at 8:55 and 10:15 on May 21st

Go to Bundoora Swimming School at 8:55 and 10:15 on May 21st Highpoint Shopping Center, west of Melbourne, between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm on May 20

Highpoint Shopping Center, west of Melbourne, between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm on May 20 Nando’s on Dalton Road in Epping between 8:30 a.m. and 9:20 p.m., May 19

Nando’s on Dalton Road in Epping between 8:30 a.m. and 9:20 p.m., May 19 Woolworths Epping North between 4:45 and 5:45 on May 22nd The advice for Tier 1 sites is to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from exposure. The Jump Swim School in Bundoora is one of the Category 1 exposure sites associated with four new community broadcasting cases discovered in Melbourne on 24 May 2021. ( ABC News: Emilia Terzon Health Minister Martin Foley said the list of Highpoint Shopping Center display sites, which is likely to affect thousands of people, should be refined soon. “We would expect as a result of this investigation that we will update specifically around Highpoint and it is likely, very likely that we will drop the entire site to specific locations only after the investigation is complete,” he said. Level 2 COVID exposure sites: Futsal Brunswick at 409 Victoria Street in Brunswick between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. May 23

Futsal Brunswick at 409 Victoria Street in Brunswick between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. May 23 Epping North Shopping Center on Lyndarum Drive in Epping between 4:45 pm and 5:50 pm on May 22

Epping North Shopping Center on Lyndarum Drive in Epping between 4:45 pm and 5:50 pm on May 22 Home and Party Store on Lyndarum Drive in Epping between 5:15 pm and 5:50 pm on May 22

Home and Party Store on Lyndarum Drive in Epping between 5:15 pm and 5:50 pm on May 22 Urban Diner Food Court, Pacific Epping Shopping Center, Highway 571-583 in Epping between 1:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., May 23

Urban Diner Food Court, Pacific Epping Shopping Center, Highway 571-583 in Epping between 1:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., May 23 Shell Coles Express Reservoir at 192-202 Broadway and Whitelaw Reservoirs between 3:15 pm and 4:15 pm May 18

Shell Coles Express Reservoir at 192-202 Broadway and Whitelaw Reservoirs between 3:15 pm and 4:15 pm May 18 BTConnor Reserve at 200 Broadhurst Avenue in Reservoir between 8:00 pm and 11:30 pm on May 21 Tip for Tier 2 sites the tip is to test urgently and isolate yourself until you have a negative result. The Department of Health is updating the lists of exposure sites on its website. What you need to know about coronavirus:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos