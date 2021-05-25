Australia will close the Kabul embassy before withdrawing troops from Afghanistan





Australia will close its embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul in three days, ahead of the withdrawal of Australia’s final contingent of defense personnel from the country. Main points: The government says it expects it to set up another embassy in the country in the future

Australian officials will visit Afghanistan regularly from another post in the region The remaining 80 Australian soldiers in the region will be withdrawn by September The embassy has been open since 2006. Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Secretary of State Marise Payne said they hoped the closure would be better and that Australia could reopen an embassy in the future. “In light of the imminent international military withdrawal from Afghanistan, Australia, as a temporary measure, will return to the accreditation visit model for our diplomatic mission in Afghanistan, which we used from the opening of diplomatic relations in 1969 until in 2006, “the couple said in a joint statement. “Our residential office in Afghanistan and the Australian Embassy in Kabul will be closed at this time. “The withdrawal of international forces and therefore Australian forces from Afghanistan in the coming months brings with it an increasingly insecure security environment where the government has been advised that security arrangements cannot be made to support our continued diplomatic presence.” Marise Payne met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to his country earlier this month. ( Tweet Mr Morrison and Senator Payne said the embassy building would close on May 28, but that officials would visit Afghanistan regularly from a “residential post” elsewhere in the region. “Australia’s expectation that this measure will be temporary and that we will resume a permanent presence in Kabul once the circumstances allow,” they said. “This form of diplomatic representation is a common practice all over the world. “It does not change our commitment to Afghanistan or its people.” Earlier this month, Senator Payne visited Afghanistan. Today ‘s statement said that during the trip it “reaffirmed Australia’ s support” for and remained committed to its relationship with the Afghan government. In 2017, a car bomb in the diplomatic area of ​​Kabul killed several people and forced the Australian Embassy to close. The exact location of embassies is rarely identified publicly, due to security concerns. Last month, Mr. Morrison announced that the remaining 80 Australian troops in Afghanistan will be withdrawn from the withdrawal with the withdrawal of US troops as announced by President Joe Biden. The United States began its official withdrawal earlier this month.

