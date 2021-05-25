International
As cases fall, Chandigarh decides to open: The Tribune India
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, May 24
In view of a substantial reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases, the loss of daily betting livelihoods and disruption in economic activities, the UT Administration has decided to allow some relaxation in the restrictions set on 4 May to curb the spread of Covid.
During a review meeting chaired by UT VP Administrator Singh Badnore, it was decided to allow all stores to open from 9am to 3pm from tomorrow, provided Covid protocol is strictly adhered to. All stores will be cleaned. All customers who enter stores and all persons who frequent them must wear a mask. The market associations in question will need to ensure the availability of masks in stores and at market entry points.
What is open
All shops stay open from 9am to 3pm
Sampark Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What is closed
All shopping malls, movie theaters, theaters, museums, gymnasiums, libraries, spas, salons, Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden.
Sports complexes will remain closed. However, special permission may be granted to athletes preparing for the Olympic Games and the National Games.
Weekend, night time to continue
The night order will continue from 6am to 5pm. Arrival schedule will continue on weekends from 6pm on May 28th to 5am on May 31st. Essential stores will be allowed to open.
However, all malls, movie theaters, theaters, museums, gymnasiums, libraries, spas, lounges, Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden will continue to be closed.
Restaurants, hotels, cafes, cafeterias and dining items are only allowed to operate for home delivery. However, no seating arrangements will be allowed inside the premises. Home delivery orders are allowed until 10pm and picked up receipts are allowed until 5pm.
To prevent parties and gatherings, the night time from 6am to 5pm will continue. Similarly, the arrival schedule will also extend over the weekend from 6 a.m. Friday (May 28) to 5 a.m. Monday (May 31). During the weekend siege, only essential shops will be allowed to stay open.
Sampark Centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
As far as possible, private sector employees should work from home. No action will be taken against private offices that remain open, wherever necessary.
Sports complexes will remain closed. However, special permission may be granted by the Secretary of Sports for athletes preparing for the Olympic Games and the National Games.
The Administrator also decided that the trade and industry request for exemption from rent in government-owned / separate stores would be considered, along with the request for relaxation of electricity, water tariffs and property tax.
Badnore expressed concern about the number of victims due to Covid. He instructed the Secretary, Social Welfare, that the children who had been orphaned because of Covid should take care of the government houses and the cost for it should be borne by the UT Administration.
The administrator stated that the restrictions will be reviewed and reinstated if the Covid situation does not improve in the city.
He expressed satisfaction with the vaccination camps organized for mentally ill patients in Sector 15 and persons under treatment at the Spinal Rehabilitation Center, Sector 28-A.
‘Chemist shops can operate 24×7’
The UT administration has clarified that salons, barber shops, spas and shopping malls will continue to remain closed and non-essential shops such as auto service centers are only allowed to open until 3pm. “All essential shops such as food can stay open until 17:00. Chemist shops can operate 24×7 during the Covid pandemic, ”said UT Advisor Manoj Parida.
Home delivery by 10pm, pickups 5pm
Restaurants, hotels, cafes, cafes and joint meals to function only for home delivery orders. No dinner is allowed, but home delivery is allowed until 10pm and pickups until 5pm.
Chandigarh sees 245 new cases
Chandigarh: The city reported 245 new Covid cases and seven deaths on Monday. The number of active cases now stands at 4,428 and their number is 709. As many as 684 patients recovered on Monday. TNS
7 are subject to Mohali, 218 cases
Mohali: Seven Covid deaths were reported by the district over the past 24 hours, bringing the number to 873. Meanwhile, 218 new cases were reported and 687 cured. Among the new cases, 70 were reported from Mohali (urban), three from Lalru and Banur, four from Kurali, 12 from Gharuan, 15 from Boothgarh, 19 from Kharar, 24 from Dera Bassi and 68 from Dhakoli. There are 5,178 active cases in the district. TNS
6 deaths, 148 cases in Panchkula district
Panchkula: Six other people have contracted the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 320 in the district. Dr Jasjeet Kaur, a civil surgeon, said among the young victims were two men, both aged 72, from the villages of Marranwala and Tipra, and four women. Up to 148 new cases were reported, bringing the number of cases to 29,293. There are now 1,453 active cases in the district. TNS
