FIA reveals mega scandal in PIA

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FIA) has uncovered a mega corruption scandal at Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) involving business class updating. FIA chief Sindh Amir Farooqi on Monday claimed to have arrested a former PIA engineering director.

The FIA ​​spokesman said that the FIA ​​Corporate Crime Circle (CCC) Karachi had conducted an investigation and the FIR filed in this regard said that by order of the top court of Pakistan in a case of human rights man, a special audit of PIA Corporation Ltd was conducted, which led to an audit regarding corruption and corrupt practices in projects to update business class sites.

In the Flight Entertainment System and the Integration of the two resulting in a misunderstood financial loss of € 5.3 million and $ 1.65 million without the delivery of any contracted material or service, causing loss to the public file and consequently an investigation number (67 / 2018) of the FIAs CCC, Karachi, was registered under the orders of the competent authorities

At its 351st meeting on 31 October 2013 and 1 November 2013, the PIACL Board of Directors approved an interim business class program as follows.

Update business class seats to flat tiled seats, upgrade your Flight Entertainment System to the best classroom system. Change the cabin environment, among other things, including carpets, seat covers, curtains, siding, panels, toilets, gallery accessories, special business class menus and cutlery. Trained cabin crew and business class service package and gift items.

On October 31, 2014, a tender was published for two 777-200LR business class seats under the PPRA rules. On December 3, 2014, the technical proposals were opened by the appointed committee. On February 23, 2015, all financial offers were opened and detailed.

The video further reads that an email dated March 2, 2015 sent to Yaqoob Mughal, then Deputy General Technical Manager of Purchasing, M / s Avio confirmed that ‘IFE, existing hardware and software can also be reinstalled on the latest seat models. ‘

The Technical Evaluation Report dated 23 January 2015, and a presentation were also circulated along with the agenda documents which presented the merits and weaknesses of the business class locations of M / s Sogerma, M / s Zodiac and M / s Optimizers. The presentation is silent for M / s Avio and nothing was decided before the commission.

Subsequently, the matter was brought before the PIA Board of Directors and at its 366th meeting on 14 April 2015, the Board approved the replacement of business class seats in the entire Boeing 777 fleet from seats produced by M / s Sogerma and the quantity available with Air The bus industry as a credit note to be ascertained and can be used for the project of flat seats. “

The responsibility was assigned to the late Imran Akhtar, then the director’s prosecutor, and charged Maqsood Ahmed, then the engineering director.

However, the Customer Service Committee Board did not recommend M / S Sogerma and they were also not the lowest bidder. According to the comparative statement, the lowest bidder was M / s Avio ($ 1,664,024) while M / s Sogerma made a bid of $ 3,416,000. Defendant Nasser NS Jaffer, then chairman, PIA, dishonestly and illegally approved him with ill motives abusing his official position.

On October 29, 2015, a press release notice was published in the national newspapers on updating and replacing the existing in-flight entertainment system and the last tender date was November 30, 2015. According to the available register, no survey was conducted. nor was the TOR prepared.

Furthermore, no evaluation criteria were prepared by the Engineering Department which resulted in a misplaced loss of public bond financial money. However, in the minutes of November 16, 2015, a committee that has no legal position and beyond the PIACL’s schedule unanimously suggested and approved the upgrade of the existing IFE system to the latest Panasonic Exk system instead of the new IFE installation by various IFE systems available and approved by Panasonic M / s, contrary to PPRA 2004 Rules.

In this way, the already navigated tender was canceled in violation of rules and regulations. Defendant Nasser Jaffar, then chairman of PIACL, and defendant Maqsood Ahmed, then director of engineering and maintenance, were members of the unspecified committee.

However, in a letter dated 18 November 2015, M / s Panasonic made a financial proposal of $ 18,749,997 of which $ 756,449 was an advance with a working letter dated 1 December 2015, prepared and signed by the late Imran Akhtar Khan, then prosecutor Director and Defendant Nasser NS Jaffer, then President of PIACL, erred in BCSC that the BD decision regarding the use of the credit score for the project was not enforceable and dishonestly suggested that payment for the entire fleet of B-777 aircraft be regulated through funding activities.

They further manipulated that the existing IFE system is not compatible with the new countries. At its 23rd meeting, December 7, 2015, BCSC recommended to the board the purchase of seats by M / s Sogerma with a financial impact of no more than $ 15 million and $ 22 million for the $ 5 million IFE system additional for STC and MRO.

The mentioned recommendations were presented before BOD. At its 373rd meeting on 15 January 2016 the recommendations were approved by the BoD and the task was assigned to Maqsood Ahmed, then Engineering Director and Imran Akhtar, then Procurement Director. The BoD approved the financial limit and budget for integration and did not approve any vendors.

On March 8, 2016, a press release notice was published in a national newspaper for STC and Integration MRO for the Reconstruction and Installation of Seats and IFE on the B-777 fleet. Following due process, the tender was awarded to M / s Jamco Aero Design and Engineering Pte Ltd (JADE) for an amount of $ 1.6 million with an advance payment of $ 929,000 but no formal contract was executed between PIACL and M / s JADE .

On April 25, 2016, instead of the official meeting, the PIACL Board of Directors approved the following through circulation: $ 756,449 advance without bank guarantee for M / s Panasonic Avionics Corporation for IFE System, EUR 2,580,800 advance without bank guarantee for M / s s Sogerma for updating business class seats.

The working video, dated 5 May 2016, prepared for BD by the late Imran Akhtar, then the director’s prosecutor, accused Bernd Hildenbrand, then acting CEO, of misinforming BD that the following prepayments were being paid:

€ 2,580,800 in favor of M / s Sogerma, $ 756,449 in favor of M / s Panasonic and $ 1,666,000 in favor of M / s Jamco. They recommended approving the advance without a bank guarantee, detailed as follows: € 11,204,000 in favor of M / s Sogerma, $ 22,000,000 in favor of M / s Panasonic and $ 3,030,000 in favor of M / s Jamco.

Despite the resolution adopted on 15 April 2016 (as stated above), lmran Akhtar and Bernd Hildenbrand illegally recommended the approval of an advance payment of 11,204 million euros, while in addition to the mentioned resolution, the BoD approved an advance payment of 2.58 million euros . The working document is silent on the approval of 2.58 million euros and therefore the BoD was not interested in this.

After that, according to the minutes of the first meeting of PIACL, Muhammad Irfan Ellahi, then chairman of PIACL, dishonestly presented the working document to the BoD that after the advance payments without bank guarantee can be approved for those companies like M / s Sogerma and M / s Panasonic, who were elected against the PPRA Rules:

11,204,000 euros in favor of M / s Sogerma, 22,000,000 dollars in favor of M / s Panasonic

and $ 3,030,000 in favor of M / s JADE.

Regarding the minutes of the 8th meeting of the BoD, dated 22 December 2016. The BoD instructed the management of PIACL to explore the possibility of a Letter of Credit instead of

However, as of November 2016, without executing any formal agreement, PIACL made an advance of € 5,331,600 (in various cases) and $ 756,449 respectively to M / s Sogerma and M / s Panasonic, contrary to PIA rules. However, after the advance was issued, PIACL executed a contract with M / s Panasonic of 39.4 million, while the financial offer of M / s Panasonic was 18,749,997.

Whereas, in the absence of any formal agreement and approval of the BoD, PIACL also made an advance payment of $ 929,000 to M / s JADE on 17 May 2016. All advance payments without a bank guarantee made by PIACL are a violation of Section 39 of the Rules of PPRA. Furthermore, the material and items and services to which advance payments have been made and agreements have never been obtained from PIACL. The role of BoD members and others, including those of other PIACL officials, will be determined during the year

Thus the accused persons – namely Nasser NS Jaffer, then PIACL chairman Irfan Ellahi, then PIACL chairman Berned Hildenbrand, then acting PIACL CEO Maqsood Ahmed, then engineering director and others – by abusing their official position caused a loss of large sums of unjust money in the public market without supplying any goods or services contracted by any company with their subsequent motives for their erroneous profits and their illegal prima-facie action constitute offenses punishable under the Law on the Prevention of Corruption 1947. Therefore, a case is registered against the accused persons in question under the order of the competent authority and the signatory will investigate the matter. Further investigations are underway

FIA Sindh spokesman said FIA CCC officials had arrested former PIA Engineering Director Maqsood Ahmed; however, raids are underway to arrest the remaining indictees.