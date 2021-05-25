The endangered population of Wallaby bounces back after the savages were besieged – ScienceDaily

A population of knife nail tires in Queensland has returned from the brink of extinction after conservation scientists led by UNSW Sydney successfully tested an intervention technique not previously used in ground-based mammals.

Using a method known as ‘head start’, the researchers rounded wallabies with nail knives to a certain size and placed them inside a protected area where they could live into adulthood without the threat of their main predators. – wild cats – before being released back into the wild.

In an article published today on Current biology, scientists describe how they decided on the strategy to protect only juvenile Wallabies from wild cats at the Avocet Nature Refuge, south of the Emerald in central Queensland, where they were only 16 in 2015.

Lead author Alexandra Ross says Wallabies for juveniles under 3 kg – or smaller than a rugby football – are easy prey for feral cats.

“Previous studies have shown that more than half of these young nail-biting wallabies were killed by feral cats before they reached adulthood,” says Ms Ross.

“But when you look at adult numbers, the survival rate goes up to 80 percent – which shows that size is a good predictor of survival.

“So we figured out if we could get through that difficult period – when they’re still small and light enough for a cat to prey – – by placing them in protected areas without wildlife, then we we can make a positive difference in population numbers. “

The results more than confirmed the bumps of scientists. Of the 56 nail-biting walls that were erected within the head closure between 2015 and 2018, 89 percent survived to be large enough to be left in the wild. 11 percent who did not do so included one who had to be euthanized due to injury, two found dead from accidents or unknown causes, and four killed by birds of prey.

LESS COST, MORE EFFECTIVE

Professor Mike Letnic, a co-author of the article, says head start is a cost-effective intervention when compared to other more complex strategies involving the creation of large nature reserves after the complete eradication of wildlife, such as that created in Sturt National Park in 2019

Aly’s [Ms Ross’s] the start-up project involved fencing an area of ​​about 10 acres, which was large enough to hold about 30 or 40 Wallabies at a time, “says Prof Letnic.

“We’re basically raising them from the size of a football to the size of a medicine ball before launching them back into the wild, which can take from a few months to a year.

“For the most part they are taking care of themselves on the outside of the head just as they do in the wild, except without the threat of wildlife. But they are not fully protected – they can still be eaten by eagles meaning there is still a recognition of the predator “.

Double the size

Ms Ross says the population of nail-biting wallabies more than doubled after three years of head start in the Avocet Nature Refuge, which is the largest increase observed in this particular population since the start of monitoring in 2011.

“Before we started the start-up strategy, we estimated Avocet’s main population at 16 individuals. When we did a recount in 2018 after three years of gradually launching wallabies that had reached the right size, estimating the total population of wallabies with the knife – both inside and outside the start noise – was 47 years old.

“This clearly shows the effectiveness of the initial part as a conservation strategy.”

Worryingly, as Ms. Ross and her fellow researchers obtained numbers on how the population would pass without, or with varying lengths of onset scenarios – none, five years, 10 years, 20 years and 50 years – predictions revealed that the extinction resulted after termination of start-up – within a period of two to 52 years.

“What this tells us is that until we find a way to eliminate wild cats in the wild, head start may be the only way to keep this population at a sustainable level.”

But the implementation of the first start-up mammal project team on earth raises new hope for other endangered species in Australia – and potentially around the globe – where juvenile size may be a factor in population survival.

“One of the best things about getting started is that it is relatively inexpensive, does not interfere much with animal awareness of predators, and can get good results in a short amount of time,” says Ms. Ross.

“And there are many other mammal species around the world that can benefit. Any species that is particularly vulnerable in the early stages of life can potentially thrive based on an initial strategy.”

So far, the head start has been used successfully with birds, fish, reptiles and seals, and there is no reason why it should not apply to terrestrial mammals as well, argue Ms. Ross and Prof. Letnic.

LWNDSIA OF THE PREDATOR

Prof Letnic says one of the obstacles with separating animals for longer periods in rooms without ferocity is that they do not learn their fear of predators from the outside. “After just a few years of being in a protected area, evolution begins and animals begin to develop new ways of competing with each other. They tend to become more courageous in an effort to be first in food. If they would then be left again in the wild among the wild animals, the brave ones end up being eaten because they have lost that careful consciousness of the predators “.

However, Ms. Ross believes head start can avoid this problem, as animals are separated from predators for only a few months or more than a year. There is also minimal human interaction and animals are still cut off from their natural predators, such as eagles and snakes, ensuring that they maintain some awareness of predators.

Her next study will examine the behavior of once-released nail-biting wallabies released by start digging and the time it takes for them to fully integrate back into the wild.

Wicker wall – VITAL STATES

The wallaby nail with a knife is a small macropod that grows up to one meter in length, half of which is the tail. It got its name from the white ‘curl’ line that goes down the back of the neck and shoulders and a tail pushes about 3 to 6 mm in length.

Braided nail wallabies live mainly in juicy grass, can grow to a weight of 8 kg, with an average life of about six years in the wild.

Once the most common macropod at the time of European settlement, these nocturnal animals are now in fairly low numbers in the wild as they were widely hunted for their fur in the early 1900s, and more recently, preached by cats and wild foxes.

The species was even believed to be extinct from 1937 to 1973. It was only when a fencing contractor reported that he had seen a population of wallabies living on a property near Dingo, Queensland – after reading about it in an article published in Day of Woman – – that the species was rediscovered.

After the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service confirmed its existence, the property near Dingo eventually became a nature reserve to ensure its continued survival.

It is believed that only 500 of the animals live in the wild, and more than 2,000 in captivity.