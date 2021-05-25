US warns against travel to Japan, Sri Lanka due to COVID-19 concerns

Amid rising coronavirus cases in Japan and Sri Lanka, the US State Department issued an anti-travel travel advisory warning in the respective countries due to COVID transmission concerns.

“This week, the following Travel Advisers have been rated and republished with updates, raised to Level 4 – Do Not Travel: Japan, Sri Lanka,” the State Department said Monday.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a new alert that Americans should avoid all travel to Japan and advised anyone visiting the country to get vaccinated before traveling there.

“Due to the current situation in Japan, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for receiving and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan,” he added.

That comes months before the Tokyo Olympics in July. The Olympics had already been postponed once due to the pandemic.

Japan has witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases after reporting on seven curved coronavirus infections by Sunday before the Olympics.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, the country recorded 7,14,274 confirmed cases and 12,236 deaths as of yesterday (Sunday). As of May 15, a total of 5,593,436 doses of vaccine have been administered locally.

Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka 2,971 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday. As of Monday, a total of 167,172 COVID-19 cases had been reported in the country.

