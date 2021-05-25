APH reports two more deaths from COVID-19 and four new confirmed cases





Public Health Algoma (APH) reports two other COVID-19-related deaths in the region, four new confirmed cases. APH is reporting two more COVID-19-related deaths in Algoma District over the past 24 hours, one on Sunday and another today. In a press release on Sunday, APH stated, “It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the fifth death of the regions in connection with COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further information is being disseminated.” “This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus. APH congratulates all those who have worked to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, as well as those who are now working tirelessly to immunize members of our community. We urge every resident of Algoma to continue to do their part to protect members of our community by staying home as much as possible and avoiding close contact with others. “ Just 24 hours later, APH issued a second announcement stating, “It is with great sadness that today we are reporting the sixth death in the region, related to COVID-19. Public Health Algoma offers sincere condolences to the family “Friends and carers affected by this loss and during all this difficult time. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be given.” In addition, APH reported four confirmed new cases of COVID-19, two on Sunday by Sault Ste. Marie and area and two others today, one from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one second from Lake Elliot and area. Through contact tracking, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. If you have not been contacted by Algoma Public Health, you are not considered a close contact. Cases # 385 and # 388 are currently reported to be self-isolating with: Case # 385 due to close contact exposure after being tested on May 22, 2021

Case # 386 due to close contact exposure after being tested on 23 May 2021

Case # 387 due to exposure unknown after being tested on 23 May 2021

Case # 388 due to exposure unknown after being tested on May 24, 2021 Algoma regions with COVID-19 cases reported in the last 10 days include: Sault Ste. Marie and the area

Central and Eastern Algoma

Lake and Elliot area COVID Status in Algoma: Tested (1) confirmed

rast (2) asset

cases currently

hospitalized resolve

rast (3) Felt Cases Appeared

Positive for VOC (4) 141,922 388 38 1 (2)

350 6 91 Updated: May 24, 2021, 5:15 p.m. view the current situation in Algoma AND updated status of cases in Algoma. VOC update Disturbing variants continue to circulate in Algoma. VOCs are a concern because, depending on the type of mutation, they can spread more aggressively, lead to more serious disease, or reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine. Recent results from additional laboratory tests have revealed the following VOCs in Algoma: B.1.1.7, first discovered in the UK

P.1, first discovered in Brazil Unknown exposure means that the person has not had recent international travel or close contacts with a known confirmed case. How the person acquired the virus is not known. Close contact means the person has acquired his / her infection through close contact with a known confirmed case. For example, living together with a case, or spending more than 15 minutes with a case while less than 2 meters away, are considered close exposures with close contact. International travel means the person gets his or her infection from trips outside of Canada. Critical actions: Anyone who is ill, even with mild symptoms, should stay home and isolate themselves from others.

Stay home as much as possible, and avoid meeting, visiting, or having close contact with people you do not live with.

The Government of Ontario, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, has issued its ownGuide to reopening, a three-step plan to safely and prudently reopen the province and gradually phase out public health measures based on the level of vaccination across the province and improvements in key public health and healthcare indicators. In response to recent improvements in these indicators, Ontario will allow more outdoor recreational amenities to reopen, with restrictions in place, effective May 22, 2021 at 12:01 am. Outdoor meetings are limited to five people or less. Indoor gatherings with people outside your home remain prohibited at this time.

The government is issuing a Home Residence Order across the province requiring everyone to stay home except for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services (including vaccination), for exercise in nature or for work that can not be done remotely.

Algoma residents who regularly cross the Canada-US border at Sault Ste. Marie and in Chippewa County for essential work must take the following actions even if you are exempt from federal travel and quarantine restrictions Avoid traveling except for essential reasons and avoid traveling between areas except for essential reasons Avoid cross-border travel and use virtual options if possible If you get sick, isolate yourself from others and call to be tested for COVID-19 Once you return to Algoma, follow the provincial public health advice for all Ontarians by staying home as long as possible and not having close contact with people you do not live with, especially vulnerable people who are elderly or have basic health conditions.

As of October 2, 2020, mandatory camouflage policy was extended throughout Ontario to all indoor environments in the province, such as businesses, facilities and workplaces.

