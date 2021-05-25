Blinken heading to Jerusalem after Israeli-Hamas ceasefireExBulletin

As Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Jerusalem, one of his goals will be to avoid plunging into crisis. He will seek to advance aid to Gaza and rebuild the US role there.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has left for the Middle East. President Biden urged him to leave, but only after a ceasefire was established, ending the latest military conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Reported by NPR Michele Kelemen.

MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: Secretary Blinken has been wary of throwing himself into Middle East diplomacy. He started quietly with phone calls while on a trip to the Arctic. Plans for a visit came together only after Israel and Hamas agreed to stop fighting. And White House press secretary Jen Psaki is making it clear that Blinken has narrow goals for this trip to Israel, the West Bank, Egypt and Jordan.

(Audio word of archived recordings)

JEN PSAKI: To ensure that we are creating the conditions with our partners in the region for a lasting ceasefire and also to discuss the way forward for the reconstruction of Gaza, something for which there is much interest and support in the international community. And there are great needs on the ground.

KELEMEN: This is the fourth military conflict like this between Israel and Hamas since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip about 15 years ago.

ELIZABETH CAMPBELL: This latest episode has taken Gaza back a few years.

KELEMEN: This is Elizabeth Campbell, who heads the Washington office for UNRRA, the UN agency that runs clinics and schools for Palestinians.

CAMPBELL: Of the 66 children who were killed, 19 of them went to our schools. This is very traumatic for families, for teachers, for their fellow students. And it ‘s increasingly difficult to save, you know, rebuild.

KELEMEN: During the latest outbreak of violence in 2014, then-Secretary of State John Kerry rushed to Egypt, hoping to do a ship diplomacy. He stayed in Cairo all week with little to show as both sides demanded him and airstrikes and rockets continued. This secretary was much more hesitant, says Khaled Elgindy, a former adviser to Palestinian negotiators.

KHALED ELGINDY: Not accepting the risk is probably an understatement.

KELEMEN: Secretary Blinken says Israel has a right to protect itself from rocket fire from Gaza, but he also says he wants to make sure Israelis and Palestinians have equal measures of security, peace and dignity. Elgindy says all those things are missing from the Palestinians.

ELGINDY: It just seems so detached from where things are. And so I am not sure they fully appreciate how far it is and what difficult political uplift it will bring to make any progress on them.

KELEMEN: Elgindy, who is now with the Washington-based Middle East Institute, stresses that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival. And the recent conflict again highlighted the dysfunction of the Palestinian Authority.

ELGINDY: And because you have this dual dysfunction within Israeli and Palestinian politics, that makes the American role all the more important because that’s when you need a responsible third-party actor who can help the parties change the calculations. their political.

KELEMEN: Secretary Blinken is defending his decision not to rush into the region, however. He told ABC “This week with George Stephanopoulos” that Biden’s calm approach worked.

(Voice of the TV show, “KIST WE WEEK WITH GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS”)

ANTONY BLINKEN: We achieved the result thanks to President Biden’s relentless focus on this quiet but, I think, effective diplomacy in achieving a ceasefire and stopping the violence in 11 days. If you go back and look at previous crises, they have lasted much longer.

KELEMEN: Blinken’s challenge now is to try to move the ball forward in a way that will break the cycle. He is not raising expectations for a speedy resumption of talks on Palestinian citizenship.

Michele Kelemen, NPR News, Washington.

(Voice of music)

