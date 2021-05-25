The death toll from the Congo volcano eruption rises to at least 32 – National

A volcanic eruption in eastern Congo two days ago has killed at least 32 people, officials said Monday as residents searched for their missing loved ones amid destroyed houses on the outskirts of the eastern city of Goma where rear tremors were discovered.

With little warning, Mount Nyiragongo turned the dark fiery red sky on Saturday and then scattered lava streams into villages destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said.

The number of Mondays rose from 22 to 32 and was likely to continue to rise, according to Joseph Makundi, head of Civil Defense for North Kivu province. More than a dozen people died in car accidents while trying to escape, he said. Others were killed when lava hit their homes.

Some died Monday from inhaling toxic smoke or gas as they passed through a vast expanse of cooling lava, Celestine Kasereka Mahinda, scientific director of the Goma Volcanic Observatory, told the Associated Press.

They were traveling on the road between Kibati and Goma that was interrupted by a 1000-meter (about half a mile) wide lava flow, he said.

“The population of Goma should avoid unnecessary travel, but also not visit places that have been hit by lava from the volcano because these lavas are toxic and harmful,” he said.

Grief, distrust and fear hung in the area as a delegation of government ministers, including the Congolese health minister, visited Goma after flying from neighboring Rwanda.

Scientists in observing the volcano were unable to adequately warn the public about the eruption due to a funding cut, Mahinda said.

“The observatory no longer has the support of the central government or foreign donors, which explains why the volcanic eruption was such a surprise,” Mahinda told the Associated Press. A partnership between the government and the World Bank that had supported the observer was terminated in October 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the observer without internet, he said.

















Lava from DR Congo’s Nyiragongo volcano threatens the city



The observatory had just begun resuming operations last month thanks to new funding from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Volcanic Disaster Relief Program, which means the observatory could at least collect data after the eruption, he said.

The volcano remains active and earthquake tremors are being recorded, he said, calling on the population to remain vigilant.

Government ministers who visited Goma on Monday were assessing what help is needed for those affected by the blast.

“The government team was explicitly sent here to Goma, after the volcanic eruption which caused a lot of damage to the city,” said Public Health Minister Jean-Jacques Mbungani. “Importers’s important to give a strong signal from our government. We will have discussions with the military governor as well as with all stakeholders so that we can identify ways for quick solutions for the population. ”

















Residents of the Goma area return to line up homes damaged by volcanoes



The military governor of North Kivu province, Lieutenant General Constant Ndima called on the people of Goma not to send children to school. Goma International Airport in Goma and the airport in Kavumu in South Kivu province were closed for security reasons, he said in a statement.

The volcanic eruption caused about 5,000 people to flee a neighborhood of Goma, a city of about 2 million people, across the border near Rwanda. Another 25,000 sought refuge northwest in Sake, the UN children’s agency said.

More than 170 children were still feared missing and UNICEF officials said they were setting up transit centers to help unaccompanied children after the disaster as more than 150 children were reportedly separated from their families.

Ultimately Goma was spared mainly from the mass destruction caused by Mt. The last Nyiragongo eruption in 2002. Hundreds died then and more than 100,000 people were left homeless.

Goma is a regional hub for many humanitarian agencies as well as a UN peacekeeping mission. Much of the surrounding eastern Congo is threatened by a host of armed groups vying for control of the region’s lucrative mineral resources.

Associated Press writer Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro in Beni, Congo, contributed to this report.