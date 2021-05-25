International
Summary of global news: May 1824, 2021
In this week’s global legislative review, the European Data Protection Board adopted two opinions on the first draft decisions on the International Codes of Conduct. Members of the European Parliament called on the European Commission to issue guidelines on data transfer to the US following the ruling of the European Court of Justice “Schrems II”. The Office of the Privatization Commissioner of Canada issued a joint statement with the Canadian provincial and territorial authorities on the importance of privacy in the country’s vaccine passport plans, and a group of U.S. lawmakers reinstated the Social Media Privacy Protection Act, and Consumer Rights.
LATEST NEWS
GermanParliament has passed a law on data protection and privacy that regulates telecommunications and telemedia, reports Euractiv.com.
More
CaliforniaThe Assembly passed a bill to update a bill on data collected by connected TVs and smart speakers, reports Kelley Drye Ad Law Access.
More
ICYMI
APPLICATION
uk The Information Commissioner’s office fined American Express Services Europe ,000 90,000 for illegally sending more than 4 million marketing emails.
More
uk The Information Commissioner’s office also fined Tested.me for sending 84,000 annoying emails to individuals who submitted their information for contact tracking purposes.
More
SH.BA The Securities and Exchange Commission reached a $ 1.5 million deal with GWFS Equities on its response to cyber attacks.
More
ASIA-PACIFIC
Collection of biometric information of citizens will be banned from June 1 according to the Southern Social Credit Regulation ChinaGuangdong Province, Global Times reports.
More
Hong Kongs Office of the Personal Data Privacy Commissioner is working with the Department of Justice on a proposal to amend the Personal Data Order (Privacy) to fine those who fail to remove doxxing data from their platforms, reports Hong Kong Free Press.
More
JapanThe Data Protection Authority, the Personal Information Protection Commission, issued a notice to review parts of the Personal Information Protection Act.
More
South Koreas The Committee for the Protection of Personal Information published its public consultation on amendments to the Law on the Protection of Personal Information.
More
CANADA
Office of the Privacy Commissioner Canada issued a joint statement with the Canadian provincial and territorial authorities on the importance of privacy in the country’s vaccine passport plans.
More
Europe
During its 49th plenary session, Europeans The Data Protection Board adopted two opinions on the first draft decisions on the Transnational Codes of Conduct.
More
Members of Europeans Parliament called on the European Commission to issue guidelines on the transfer of data to the US following the ruling of the European Court of Justice “Schrems II”.
More
Members i Europeans Parliament Patrick Breyer said the European Commission’s Digital Services Act should include extended privacy rights for users, reports Reuters.
More
Members of Francethe government announced a plan to allow sensitive storage of data in Google and Microsoft cloud under a data localization model, reports Reuters.
More
uk the government published the “Ethics, Transparency and Accountability Framework for Automated Decision Making”.
More
LATIN AMERICA
Argentinas The National Commission for the Protection of Competition issued a precautionary measure to suspend the implementation of the new WhatsApp privacy policy while investigating the use of data obtained by users.
More
SH.BA
SH.BA Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., John Kennedy, R-La., Joe Manchin, DW.Va., and Richard Burr, RN.C., reintroduced the Social Media Privacy Protection Act and the Consumer Rights Act.
More
New York Times reports Colorado The legislature passed legislation to ban the disclosure of personal information belonging to health care workers and their families online.
More
Under a new law in Virginia by banning the use of face recognition by police, the face recognition system of the US Capital Region will be discontinued, Biometric Update reports.
More
Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash., Vetoed a COVID-19 law that would have protected health data collected from third parties. Washington State Wire Reports.
More
