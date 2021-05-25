Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Celebrated in the West | WMU News

International
Asian American and Pacific Island Heritage Celebrated in the West
Contact: Erin Flynn
KALAMAZOO, Mich. From food and music to industry and technology, Asia-Pacific Heritage Month (AAPI) celebrates the vibrant contributions of these cultures to our country.
“Asian-American and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month offers us an opportunity to reflect on the many ways members of this community contribute to making our campus a strong, vibrant institution,” says Western. President Edward Montgomery. We believe our strength lies in our commitment to supporting diversity and promoting inclusion so that everyone in our community can fulfill their potential to learn, find their passion and work to make it happen. our world a better place.
DSOs celebrating Asian, American American and Pacific island heritage on campus
Asian Americans are the fastest growing population in Michigan and the United States. Asian American heritage is celebrated in May in honor of the emigration of the first Japanese people to the United States on May 7, 1843, and the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, which was built by many Chinese immigrants, on May 10, 1869.
“There are a lot of people with AAPI heritage everywhere, especially in the diverse WMU student community. We just don’t look different from the outside, but our values and ideals are also different because of our unique cultural backgrounds,” he says. Joseph Wen-Hsin Yang, a doctoral student in statistics who is the president of the Western Taiwanese Students Association. “By raising awareness and allowing everyone to learn about our diverse backgrounds, we can take a step towards being more understanding and peaceful with each one especially after repeated incidents of hatred and violence against AAPI heritage people this year.” . “
“Heritage month is the time of year that reminds me to be nonpolitically me,” he adds. Dominic Reaume, a music education student from Dowagiac, Michigan, and senior advisor to the American Student Association of Asia Pacific (APASA). “It reminds me of the beauty of AAPI cultures and traditions.
Support and Scholarship
APASA is one of several Registered Student Organizations (RSOs) on campus celebrating the cultures of Asian and Pacific Icelanders, providing a place for AAPI students to find support and companionship through events and outreach.
“I joined the American-Pacific Student Association to connect and share experiences with people who share a similar background,” he says. Amy Nobouphasavahn, a biomedical science student from St. Joseph, Michigan.
“My favorite thing about APASA is to be around people who share similar experiences. I have really gained a family and support system in this group,” he adds. Jasmine Vue, a marketing student from Warren, Michigan.
RSO hosts and collaborates on a variety of events throughout the academic year on campus, from panel discussions and history presentations to Asian food fundraisers and the International Festival. Recently, APASA organized a discussion on Asian-American identity in 2021, which she broadcast on Facebook.
“APASA gives us a place to share our cultures and traditions, which in turn helps us become more visible on campus. I’m thankful that APASA has given us this opportunity,” says Reaume.
Welcome International Students
While APASA membership is mostly local students, there are a number of RSOs created by Asian international students who have become families for the Broncos seeking comfort and community hundreds, sometimes thousands, miles away from home.
“I joined the Taiwan Student Association (TSA) before coming to WMU in 2017,” adds Yang, who was born in the United States but mostly grew up in Tainan, Taiwan. “I did not know anyone in Kalamazoo. So having a community of people with similar backgrounds and getting to know them made settling easier.”
Anika Mosharrat, an industrial and entrepreneurial engineering student from Bangladesh, founded the Bangladesh Student Association in 2020 with three other students. As pandemic restrictions began very quickly, the group failed to convene large gatherings or events, but members again found a way to support each other.
“Our Facebook group became a hub for new students coming from Bangladesh. During the fall semester, we welcomed students who arrived in Kalamazoo from the airport and helped them get proper transportation and food,” she says. “Members by car took turns feeding food to students who did not have access to transportation.”
In addition to finding common ground among students of similar backgrounds, organizations like the Bangladesh Student Association and the Taiwan Student Association also proudly share their cultural traditions with the western community.
“The two biggest traditions and holidays we celebrate are the mid-autumn moon festival and the Chinese New Year. During these two holidays, we always hold dinner events to get together,” says Yang. “My favorite memory is when we prepared for this year’s International Virtual Festival. I could no longer be proud of the videos we made and how we could make an impact on the sharing of Taiwanese culture.”
“Our culture is full of love. We believe in unity. We love food, and food is also the medium to bring people together,” adds Mosharrat. “Each and every festival is so lively; it’s a pleasure to watch.”
Other Resources
The Haenicke Institute for Global Education offers a number of programs and resources for international students and local students interested in exploring other cultures. Western is home to students from 99 countries around the world, including more than 700 from the Asia / Pacific region.
“We appreciate the importance of welcoming a diverse group of students and faculty from around the world, further enriching the campus experience in the West,” he says. Lee Ryder, Senior Director of International Student and Scholar Services. “Furthermore, we develop global education programming that contributes to the introduction of curricula and co-curricula with global issues and international perspectives.”
Many international students come from more than 50 institutional partners that the University has amassed in Asia / Pacific region partnerships bringing degree-seeking students, short-term exchange students and exchange faculty on campus. The purpose of the institute is to ensure that all of them feel valued, involved and supported.
There are also a number of on-campus resources for students, staff or community members to explore AAPI heritage and cultures, including:
