GE Aviation stops its affinity development work





While supersonic aircraft designer Aerion ceased operations due to lack of funds available, GE Aviation has confirmed that it has discontinued development work on the two-axle Affinity engine, with the average bypass it would have supplied to the Mach 1.2 Aerion AS2 business aircraft . GE Aviation also noted that it is redistributing its Affinity team to other programs. The engine manufacturer announced plans in October 2018 to move forward with Affinity for AS2, saying it would be designed using a “proven engine core adapted from GE commercial airline portfolio” with digital technology engine control lastly, an advanced -fan twin, stable burner and advanced acoustic technology that would meet or exceed regulatory requirements. Affinity, which GE Aviation said would be part of a family in the 16,000 to 20,000 pound range, was widely believed to have borrowed from the CF56 core while acquiring features from its new business passport business. GE Aviation did not elaborate beyond acknowledging that work had ceased to be an affair, but noted that it remains involved in the supersonic kingdom with the delivery last year of its F414-GE-100 engine to NASA X-59 Quiet Supersonic Technology demonstrator . The company delivered two of the 13-foot-long engines, including one that would serve as a backup. The move comes as rival Rolls-Royce is expanding its reach into the next supersonic market, collaborating with Boom Supersonic under a so-called Overture aircraft engagement deal. It also comes after GE Aviation eliminated at least 13,000 positions over the past year as it faced the echoes of the Covid-19 pandemic in the airline industry. The surprise announcement on Friday that Aerion was shutting down operations left some insiders wondering if this chapter was not over – especially since it was not a bankruptcy record and the firm’s investors were well capitalized. Opportunities may also exist through the use of Special Purpose Purchasing Companies (SPACs) or through an angelic investor. However, Rolland Vincent, creator / CEO of JetNet iQ and president of Rolland Vincent Associates, added that interrupting the engine program would be a “show stoppage”, saying, “AS2 does not exist without an engine”. Vincent remains convinced that “the market is clearly there” for a supersonic aircraft, adding, “The price is set. Technology does not require any step of trust. Capital is cheap and [I thought] generally available. ” He further called the move an obstacle for the business supersonic aircraft segment in particular and “a big surprise, for sure, as there has been so much momentum” [Aerion chairman] Tom Vice and his leadership. ” Richard Aboulafia, vp of analysis for Teal Group, agreed, asking if the destruction of Aerion could serve as a “category killer” and saying, “SSBJs were the only attractive form of civilian superpowers, and Aerion was always ahead “What are the chances that someone will eagerly win Spike, Boom or any of the others? This weekend can be remembered as a kind of Supersonics Big Chill.” He also questioned options beyond a space, saying, “I do not see a Plan D.” He noted that Boeing scored a third exit from a partnership with Aerion, after Airbus and Lockheed Martin. As for Boeing, which is believed to have had a significant financial investment and action in Aerion but also suffered from the pandemic, as well as Max, said: “While we are disappointed Aerion could not provide additional funding to continue the work “We remain committed to working with innovative and creative partners who, like Aerion, continue to push the boundaries of innovative technology.”

