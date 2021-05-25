SA Health promises transparency in COVID leaks related to the Vic explosion

The legacy of SA nuclear testing is still unfolding in the market

Music review: ASQ in concert – Bartók, Mendelssohn, Fischer Victorian authorities have confirmed that a growing COVID group in Melbourne is linked to a quarantine leak from the Adelaides Playford media hotel earlier this month, but SA Health says it will not release a “very significant” report on the incident until be sure the findings are reliable

(Photo: Tony Lewis / InDaily)

Whittlesea spread to the northern suburbs of Melbourne increased on five occasions this morning after a man in his 60s came out positive on Monday.

The new case is a close contact of a Wollert man who contracted the virus in the South Australian hotel quarantine before flying to Melbourne on 4 May.

The proliferation has prompted Victorian authorities to impose a host of new restrictions, with masks now mandated in all closed locations, home visitors limited to five per day and public gatherings limited to 30 people.

Interim Victorian Prime Minister James Merlino said all five cases were infected with the Indian variant of the virus and are linked to the leak of COVID from the Adelaides Playford media hotel earlier this month.

Importantly, the genomic ranking has confirmed that this case, these cases, come from the outbreak of hotel quarantine in South Australia, Merlino said.

South Australian Prime Minister Steven Marshall said, we are very disappointed with the news that this is a link to an issue here in South Australia.

SA Health has not yet released their investigation into how the broadcast occurred inside the Playford hotel-media.

Deputy Chief of Public Health Dr Emily Kirkpatrick said a report on his investigation, which began two weeks ago, has been sitting with Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier for final approval after a draft was distributed last week for feedback. .

Priority It is an absolute priority for us in the department to be able to issue a report that is not only reliable but also verified [and] has gone through all those stages of approval, Kirkpatrick told reporters today.

Kirkpatrick said she hoped SA Health would be able to release revelations to the community in the next 48 hours.

It is very important for us to be transparent with the way our media-hotel system works, and also for other countries, she said.

The prime minister declined to speculate on what recommendations the report might contain.

We believe we have taken every possible precaution, but if there are findings, if there are recommendations for even stronger levels of protection within our quarantine agreements, then we will put them in place immediately, Marshall said.

This will be a very important report, we want to do it properly, not in a hurry.

We will make this report available, but we must complete it first.

Meanwhile, SA authorities decided to close the border to anyone in Melbourne who has been to a first- or second-tier exposure site listed in Victorian governments website, as well as the introduction of testing requirements for travelers from the Whittlesea Local Government Area.

Victoria Health has so far identified four level one and six level two sites, with 35 close contacts at a swimming school in Bundoora forced to be isolated for 14 days.

Kirkpatrick said the number of people from Melbourne traveling to SA who will have to quarantine is expected to be in the dozens.

We know there are a number of flights coming regularly from Victoria as well as our road traffic, she said.

We will see a number of people who have been to the Whittlesea LGA and we have increased our testing capacity today and we have noted SA Pathology that they will need to make sure they can provide that testing at the airport.

The Adelaide Crows will also fly to Melbourne this week for their clash against Richmond at the MCG on Sunday.

Ticket sales for the match have been suspended with the number of crowds likely to decline, but caretaker Prime Minister Merlino said no decision has yet been made on turnout limits for the weekend games.

For standing crowds and other events there will be a public events advisory panel which will advise on any changes [but] they were not making any announcement today, he said.

We are looking at a range of events, be they open or other cultural events, we will work on all of them and give further advice.