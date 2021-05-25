Irish Minister for European Affairs on Belarus’ Forced Deviation from Arrest JournalistExBulletin

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Minutes before a Ryanair commercial plane crossed the border into Lithuania, air traffic control in Belarus told it to return. A Belarusian fighter jet made sure it did. And after the plane landed in Minsk on Sunday, authorities arrested a dissident journalist on board.

CHARLES MICHEL: What happened yesterday is an international scandal. The lives of European civilians were in danger yesterday. This is not acceptable.

CHANG: This was the President of the European Council Charles Michel. Tonight, the European Union moved to ban Belarusian airlines from flying over EU airspace and using EU airports. He also urged EU airlines to avoid flights over Belarus and called for economic sanctions against the country’s officials. With us now is Thomas Byrne, Minister for European Affairs for Ireland.

THOMAS BYRNE: Thank you, Ailsa.

CHANG: So Ryanair is, of course, an Irish company, and the CEO there called the incident a quote, “state-sponsored kidnapping.” Now, that is the point of view of the airline. What about the Irish government’s perspective? How do you describe what happened on Sunday?

BYRNE: Well, I wholeheartedly agree with Michael O’Leary that Ryanair is the European equivalent of, say, Southwest Airlines. It is a very well known commercial airline throughout Europe. -It is owned by Ireland, but they are flying all over Europe, and they are flying between two European countries with civilians returning from Greece to Lithuania. And basically this plane was ordered to land in Belarus, which is …

BYRNE: … Effectively now very quickly becomes a rogue state. And this is very dangerous and can not be allowed to continue. It can not be allowed to happen again.

CHANG: Well, now the authorities in Belarus had claimed that they received a terrorist threat and that was the reason for the diversion of the plane. I’m just assuming you see that unreliable reasoning. Is that okay?

BYRNE: Completely incredible – and I’m really pleased that the European Council this evening called for an investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization. And I believe Biden White House has also announced their support for that, too. And this must happen urgently. The lives of ordinary citizens were in danger. And the journalist, Roman Protasevich, who is only in his 20s, and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were taken from that plane and arrested by the Belarusian authorities. This is wrong. Illegally illegal and, frankly, it can happen to any of us, so we cannot allow this to happen or continue anywhere in the world.

CHANG: Let me ask you, as far as you know, is there any legal authority that a country in Europe can rely on to force a commercial airplane to land before it reaches its destination?

BYRNE: Well, what happened here seems to have been used as a pretext that there was a bomb on board or some kind of terrorist threat, and I do not believe it. And on this basis, of course the plane will land, if so, for the safety of passengers. But that seems to be a pretext. And as a result, we will make sure Belarus pays for it. Their airline will not be allowed in European airspace or airports. European airlines will not be able to fly much over Belarus for safety and we will continue and expand the sanctions we have imposed on Belarus as well.

BYRNE: Belarus is a country which – its citizens are suffering badly, and now the regime is trying to extend that suffering to the citizens of other countries who have to fly over their country. This can not be allowed to continue.

CHANG: Let’s talk about economic sanctions. I wonder, how effective can those sanctions be? – because Russia has long supported the regime of Alexander Lukashenko and Russia can simply enter the background of Belarus if more sanctions should be imposed, right?

BYRNE: Well, I – sanctions will always have an effect. And I think I will have to say that the Baltic states like Latvia and Lithuania that are – and Estonia that are close to Belarus and have a lot of experience in dealing with them – I think they strongly favored sanctions and were willing to support it. . But what we want now is to further target economic sanctions not only on individuals but also on entities, which includes companies and corporations in Belarus in terms of the trade they do.

And I really feel that these will have a price and that Lukashenko, the dictator in Belarus, I think has really gone a step too far. He made a critical tactical mistake yesterday – this is what we call, if we give any credit to these dictators – doing it the day before the European Council convenes. I think European leaders – I have never seen such determination, such anger and quick agreements to take these strong actions. The European Council in some cases can be difficult because each member state has to agree.

BYRNE: And every member state has agreed on that and it will happen.

CHANG: What about Russia’s role here? I mean, do you think Russia should be held accountable in some way for this incident because of its long support for the Lukashenko regime?

BYRNE: Look. I think the leaders are discussing Russia at the moment, indeed, in their meeting after coming to these conclusions. We need to get to the end of what exactly happened. There are suggestions that there were Russian diplomats on this plane and they left the flight to Minsk. We must get to the end of this. And that’s why it’s really important to have an ICAO investigation into this – to find out what role, if any, Russian citizens have. They should not be involved in this. This is not acceptable. This can not continue. And I have no doubt that when we look at the United States and the European Union – apparently tonight they are really speaking effectively with one voice and with the same objectives. I think this will push, I hope, an unbearable pressure on Belarus and all those who support Belarus in the way they run their particular country.

CHANG: Thomas Byrne is the Minister for European Affairs for Ireland.

Thank you so much for joining our show today.

BYRNE: Thank you for accepting me.

