European leaders urge airlines to avoid Belarus after ‘state-sponsored hijacking’ of Ryanair flight





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the bloc was “closing our airspace to aircraft from Belarus” and urging EU airlines not to fly over the country. She added that “further economic sanctions will be introduced soon”.

“This is an attack on freedom of expression and this is an attack on European sovereignty,” she told a news conference. “This savage behavior needs a strong response, so the European Council decided that there will be additional sanctions for individuals involved in the abduction but this time also for businesses and businesses that are financing this [Belarusian] regime “.

Ryanair RYAAY The announcement comes as some international airlines said they would avoid flying over Belarus after the incident.Flight 4978 was ordered to divert to Minsk from Belarus air traffic control on Sunday over an alleged security alert. Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary on Monday accused Belarus of “state-sponsored kidnapping, state-sponsored piracy”.

Lufthansa pressures Of Germanychanged course late Monday after saying earlier in the day that it was still flying over Belarus and that a scheduled flight from Frankfurt to Minsk would go ahead. “Due to the current dynamic situation, we are currently suspending operations in Belarusian airspace,” a spokesman for CNN Business told AFP.

Scandinavia Airlines (SAS) said in a statement Monday that it would re-route its flights twice a week between Oslo and Kiev, the capitals of Norway and Ukraine, in accordance with instructions from the Swedish Transport Agency. “Security is always our highest priority. We closely follow the development and are in close contact with the Scandinavian and European aviation authorities and follow their instructions,” SAS added. Earlier Monday, Latvian flag carrier AirBaltic said it had “decided to avoid entering Belarusian airspace until the situation becomes clearer or a decision is issued by the authorities”. Wizz Air WZZAF Cyprus-based Avia Solutions Group also said its Baltic-based airlines would not use Belarusian airspace and low-cost Hungarian carriersaid it had resumed a flight between Ukraine and Estonia on Monday, adding in a statement: “We are constantly monitoring and assessing the situation.” UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Twitter that he had instructed the UK Civil Aviation Authority to ask airlines to “avoid Belarusian airspace in order to keep passengers safe”. He said he has also suspended the operating license of the Belarusian flag carrier Belavia. The Ryanair flight was about to begin its landing at Vilnius in Lithuania when it suddenly changed direction, turning sharply east and landing towards the capital Belarus. One of the passengers on the plane was Belarusian journalist and opposition activist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested as soon as the plane landed, according to the Belarusian Interior Ministry. “It appears the authorities’ intention was to remove a journalist and his travel companion,” O’Leary told Ireland radio station Newstalk. He said Belarusian security agents were also on board the flight, which was set up by Athens. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said Monday that the U.S. government was assessing whether U.S. airlines were safe flying over Belarus airspace. “We, both in terms of the international bodies we are part of, as well as the administration with the FAA [Federal Aviation Administration] are watching it, “he told CNN’s John Berman. Willie Walsh, general manager of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and former CEO of British Airways parent company IAG, told CNN he could not recall an incident like this in his career. “We strongly condemn the actions of the Belarussian government in intercepting this flight and forcing it to land,” Becky Anderson told CNN. “It was clearly an extremely dangerous move by the government. It put the crew of Ryanair aircraft in a very difficult situation.” “The information that is available to us certainly suggests that this was an illegal action taken to interfere with the proper functioning of a civilian passenger aircraft,” Walsh added. Walsh said it was up to individual airlines and pilots to decide whether to fly over Belarus, but he doubted that more airlines would seek to avoid airspace as “more information becomes available”. He also warned that diversion around Belarusian airspace could lead to further risks as a number of areas, particularly in the case of Eastern Ukraine, have already been avoided by airlines. Dutch carrier KLM told CNN Business that it continues to operate flights to and from Belarus as usual. Karen Smith, Tim Lister, Chris Liakos, Lauren Gunn and Sam Fossum contributed to the report.

