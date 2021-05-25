Train collision in Malaysia injures over 200 people





More than 200 people were injured in Malaysia’s largest city, Kuala Lumpur, on Monday when a passenger train collided directly into a tunnel with another train in a test, authorities said. Trains were traveling at a speed of 12-25 miles per hour when they collided Monday night. Authorities said all 213 passengers were injured, including 47 who sustained serious injuries. No fatalities were reported. Hours after the crash, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin called for a full investigation into a post on his Facebook page. I take this accident seriously, he said. Photos and videos of the scene posted on social media showed injured passengers lying on the train floor and others lying on stretchers outside while paramedics treated them and placed them in ambulances. Many other passengers sat nearby. Some had their heads wrapped in bandages.

Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong told reporters the accident was the first face-to-face collision in the 23-year history of the cities’ Light Rail Transit system. Trains are automated and usually operate without a driver. But the train that was on test was under the control of a driver, the only person on board. Authorities said they would investigate if there was a mistake made at the light rail command center. We are still investigating the incident, Mohamad Zainal Abdullah, the police chief in the district where the collision took place, told reporters, but we suspect that there may have been a miscommunication from the train operation control center. The accident happened near Kuala Lumpur City Center, a spacious area filled with shops and restaurants and the Petronas Towers, the most famous landmark of cities and at one point the tallest building in the world. The Twin Towers, the city center complex and the light rail system were key elements of the modernization of Kuala Lumpur in the late 1990s under former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

The trains started operating again on Tuesday morning. One injured passenger, Afiq Luqman Mohd Baharudin, 27, said the impact threw many passengers to the floor. The train had stopped for about 15 minutes and had just started moving again when the collision occurred, he told government media, With name. We had only moved for a few seconds when the collision occurred, and the impact was so strong that I suffered head, left leg and chest injuries, he said. Mr Wee, the transport minister, told News News Asia that he would set up a task force to investigate the crash and await a preliminary report in two weeks. This is something that is extraordinary and is not supposed to happen, he said. Is it signaling, or system, or complications, or human error? A special task force will be formed and its purpose is to determine the exact cause of the collision.

