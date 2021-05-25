Travel Update: Fresh brakes in Melbourne, New Zealand stop trips with Victoria

The U.S. State Department said Americans should avoid traveling to Japan, where a state of emergency in several cities has raised doubts about Tokyo’s plans to host the Olympics in less than two months.

Hong Kong said employers, businesses and mall owners can provide incentives for people to get vaccinated as the government seeks to encourage inoculations from a reluctant people. China is offering to regulate vaccine shipments to Taiwan and may consider sending medical experts, according to a Xinhua report.

In Vietnam, indoor dining was banned and parks closed in Hanoi amid a new outbreak in northern countries. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is ordering government agencies and ministries to call for donations to the Vietnam Vaccine Fund.

New Zealand to cut off quarantine trips with Victoria (12:09 pm HK)

New Zealand is on a 72-hour travel break with the Australian state of Victoria, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in an email statement.

The suspension will be in effect as the source of infection of the five reported cases in Melbourne in the last two days is being investigated. While the issue announced today is not unexpected as a contact of an issue announced yesterday, New Zealand officials have estimated that the most prudent option is to stop the travel bubble with Victoria as there are still some unknowns with the explosion, Hipkins said .

Vietnam calls for donations for vaccine fund (11:45 am HK)

Hanoi authorities tighten restrictions amid growing virus outbreak in northern Vietnam, banning indoor eating, parties and closing parks and hair salons starting at noon Tuesday, according to a post on the governments website .

The order follows an increasing number of infections in the capital with a dozen untraceable cases, he said. Residents are encouraged to work from home, the city government said on its website.

Premier Chinh called on government agencies and ministries to seek donations for the nations vaccine fund, according to a post on the governments website. The Vietnamese Ministry of Finance has proposed the creation of a fund to expedite the purchase of vaccines. The health ministry estimated it would cost the country about 25.2 trillion dong ($ 1.1 billion) to receive 150 million doses for 75 million people.

Hong Kong Private Sector Asked to Provide Vaccine Incentives (10:22 a.m.)

While it may not be appropriate for the Hong Kong government to offer money or any in-kind incentives to increase vaccinations, employers, companies and mall owners may instead offer such incentives, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said in a conference.

According to Bloomberg data, sufficient doses have been administered to cover 14.5% of a population of 7.5 million since the end of February. This is behind the UK and Singapore, where the available doses are so in demand that most of the adult population has not yet been inoculated. In Hong Kong, so many shots are being fired that the government has warned people that some will expire in September.

China offers vaccine, expert assistance to Taiwan (8:27 am HK)

China is ready to send emergency vaccine shipments to Taiwan, according to a Xinhua report, citing the website of the Taiwan State Council’s affairs office. China is also ready to send medical experts to Taiwan to help control a growing number of cases there, Zhu Fenglian, the office spokesman, was quoted as saying.

With only about 1% of its population vaccinated so far, a wider outbreak in Taiwan has the potential to disrupt the chip industry that dominates the local economy, and which is critical to an already squeezed global supply.

The Taiwanese government will begin distributing 410,000 doses of AstraZenecas Covid-19 vaccine to hospitals as soon as Thursday, Deputy Interior Minister Chen Tsung-yen told the conference. Priority will be given to medical staff and pandemic prevention staff, the agency said.

New restrictions in Melbourne (8:12 am HK)

Group restrictions will be imposed in Melbourne as authorities race to destroy a small herd of Covid-19 cases in Australia, the second most populous city.

Private home gatherings will be limited to five visitors a day from 6pm Melbourne time on Tuesday, while public gatherings will be limited to 30 people, caretaker Prime Minister James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne. Masks will be mandatory when indoors in public spaces for people aged 12 and over, including workplaces.

Malaysia leads India in per capita cases (6:50 am HK)

Malaysia has surpassed the global pandemic point in India in confirmed per capita coronavirus infections. New Covid cases of Southeast Asian countries reached 216 per million on May 23, higher than 175 in India, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and the United Nations. However, there is a statistical remark that the number of Indians may have underestimated cases especially in the villages, and the death rate of the countries is higher.

Malaysia on Sunday reported nearly 7,000 new Covid cases, the fifth day in a row that infections have stayed above 6,000 and the record increase prompted the government to further tighten restrictions on movement.

US can pursue a stroke for 10 diseases (6 HK morning)

The U.S. could pursue a single strike to defend against the top 10 infectious diseases and an mRNA vaccine to protect against common cancers as part of a $ 6.5 billion research center requested by President Joe Biden.

The details, by National Institutes of Health Director Francis S. Collins, are the first specific research specifics that can be pursued by the Agency for Advanced Health Research Projects. Bidens’ proposal was modeled on initiatives at the Pentagon and the Department of Energy that paved the way for the Internet and GPS.

US Affairs Advisory Matters Do Not Travel to Japan (1:45 PM NY)

The U.S. raised its travel advice to Japan to say Americans should not visit the country, where parts are under a state of emergency that could be extended.

The State Department on Monday released updated travel advice. The move is another blow to Japan’s plans to host the Olympics starting on July 23rd.

Seychelles says cases drop 38% (12:01 pm NY)

Seychelles, which has vaccinated a larger percentage of its people against Covid-19 than any other nation, said active cases of the disease fell 38% in the week to May 22 as a recent increase in infections continues to decline.

The Indian Ocean archipelago has 1,179 active cases, the nation’s health ministry with 98,000 people said in a statement Monday. Hospital admissions dropped and to date no one who has been fully vaccinated has died from the disease, she said.

NY leads 10 million vaccinated (11:55 am NY)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said New York has more than 10 million people vaccinated, more than half of the state, but that the shooting rate has dropped significantly as young people and suspects resist the shooting. Only 43% of residents aged 16 to 25 are vaccinated, compared to 85% among people aged 65 to 74. Cuomo said the state would set up vaccine centers in state parks ahead of Memorial Day holiday weekend.

US cases slow to low pandemic levels (10:10 am NY)

With more than 61% of adults in the US receiving at least one dose of the vaccine, the rate of new coronavirus infections continues to slide. New cases grew by 0.5% last week, the slowest growth since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg.

The total number of infections in the week ending Sunday, 175,990, was the lowest since the seven days closed on June 14th. On Sundays a total of 13,310 new cases were the lowest for every single day since March 25, 2020, as the nation was heading towards blockages.

