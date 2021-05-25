India has administered over 198 million doses of Covid vaccines so far Latest India News





India had administered over 198 million doses of coronavirus vaccines as of Monday, May 24, even when the Center allowed states to open on-site registration, appointment and administration of doses for adults under the age of 45. It is being made available at government vaccination centers, to begin with. As of Monday afternoon, 198,443,550 doses of the vaccine had been given in India, of which 1,252,320 beneficiaries aged 18-45 received their first dose during the day. Cumulatively, 11,881,337 people in this age group received their vaccine doses in 37 States / UT since the start of Phase 3 of the vaccination machine. Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have administered vaccines to more than one million age group beneficiaries. Read also | Indias Covid-19 counts close to 27 million with 196,427 new cases, 3,511 deaths Bihar has given 1,386,811 doses of vaccine to beneficiaries in the 18-45 age group while Delhi has vaccinated 933,152 people in that age group. Delhi, meanwhile, has reported that vaccine firms have refused to deal with state governments. Pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Pfizer have told the Delhi government they will only deal with the Center, said Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Later, Pfizer issued a statement confirming that it plans to supply the vaccines only to the Union government. On Monday, India reported 194,514 new Covid cases of which Maharashtra registered 22,122 cases while Delhi registered 1,550. Karnataka and Tamil Nadu recorded 25,311, and 34,867 fresh cases, respectively. Meanwhile, Roche India announced the launch of its antibody cocktail to treat Covid patients, the cost of the patient dose would be 59,750. The first batch of Casirivimab and Imdevimab is available in India while a second batch will be available from mid-June.

