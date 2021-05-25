Samoa’s First Wife Elected Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa-Selected Dismisses Rival Crisis Election Games

Apia, Samoa:
A constitutional crisis in the Pacific country of Samoa returned to court on Tuesday as Fiame-elected Prime Minister Naomi Mata’afa dismissed the “election games” of her predecessor, who has refused to step down.
Mata’afa was sworn in as the country’s first female prime minister in an extraordinary ceremony in a tent outside parliament on Monday after the island nation’s long-serving ruler refused to relinquish power and ordered the building’s doors closed.
Mata’afa revealed on Tuesday that he was facing a private prosecutor during the makeshift ceremony.
“It’s all part of the election game that I think … I don’t think we were terribly surprised,” Mata’afa told New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ about the latest legal maneuvers.
She said the legitimacy of the ceremony was always likely to be challenged as incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi continues to contest the April 9th election results.
Malielegaoi led the South Pacific country for 22 years but lost a series of judicial challenges seeking to overturn the vote and call new elections.
He has labeled the “betrayal” swearing-in ceremony and insists he is still prime minister.
While the judiciary has so far relied on Mata’afa, the international community continues to defend its bets on who will win the political battle for power in the 220,000-strong country.
Influential players in regional politics, including Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, are limited to calls for dialogue and respect for the democratic process.
China has not made its position known, though it enjoyed a close relationship with the Malielegaoi government, and Mata’afa has said it will drop a major Beijing-backed port project to the island nation.
The United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had followed developments and the world body “is ready to provide support for Samoa if requested by the parties”.
The only country that offers Mata’afa official recognition is the Lesser Federated States of Micronesia in the North Pacific.
“(FSM) upholds and promotes democratic values - it is imperative that we show our friends, especially during their darkest hours, that we stand with them,” President David W. Panuelo said in a statement.
“Samoa is a dear friend and neighbor of the Pacific; the last few weeks have been very worrying for the Samoan people … they need to know that they are not just facing these challenges.”
Samoa gained independence in 1962 after nearly 50 years as a protectorate of New Zealand and the current Human Rights Party has been in power since 1982, except for a brief coalition period in 1986-87.
It has always enjoyed a large parliamentary majority, but Mata’afa’s FAST Party came out of nowhere after its formation in mid-2020 to seek 26 of the 51 legislature seats in last month’s vote.
