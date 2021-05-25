Samoa’s First Wife Elected Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa-Selected Dismisses Rival Crisis Election Games





Fiame Naomi Mata’afa (center white) sworn in as Samoa’s first female prime minister in a tent outside parliament Apia, Samoa: A constitutional crisis in the Pacific country of Samoa returned to court on Tuesday as Fiame-elected Prime Minister Naomi Mata’afa dismissed the “election games” of her predecessor, who has refused to step down. Mata’afa was sworn in as the country’s first female prime minister in an extraordinary ceremony in a tent outside parliament on Monday after the island nation’s long-serving ruler refused to relinquish power and ordered the building’s doors closed. Mata’afa revealed on Tuesday that he was facing a private prosecutor during the makeshift ceremony. “It’s all part of the election game that I think … I don’t think we were terribly surprised,” Mata’afa told New Zealand broadcaster TVNZ about the latest legal maneuvers. She said the legitimacy of the ceremony was always likely to be challenged as incumbent Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi continues to contest the April 9th ​​election results. Malielegaoi led the South Pacific country for 22 years but lost a series of judicial challenges seeking to overturn the vote and call new elections. He has labeled the “betrayal” swearing-in ceremony and insists he is still prime minister. While the judiciary has so far relied on Mata’afa, the international community continues to defend its bets on who will win the political battle for power in the 220,000-strong country. Influential players in regional politics, including Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, are limited to calls for dialogue and respect for the democratic process. China has not made its position known, though it enjoyed a close relationship with the Malielegaoi government, and Mata’afa has said it will drop a major Beijing-backed port project to the island nation. The United Nations said Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had followed developments and the world body “is ready to provide support for Samoa if requested by the parties”. The only country that offers Mata’afa official recognition is the Lesser Federated States of Micronesia in the North Pacific. “(FSM) upholds and promotes democratic values ​​- it is imperative that we show our friends, especially during their darkest hours, that we stand with them,” President David W. Panuelo said in a statement. “Samoa is a dear friend and neighbor of the Pacific; the last few weeks have been very worrying for the Samoan people … they need to know that they are not just facing these challenges.” Samoa gained independence in 1962 after nearly 50 years as a protectorate of New Zealand and the current Human Rights Party has been in power since 1982, except for a brief coalition period in 1986-87. It has always enjoyed a large parliamentary majority, but Mata’afa’s FAST Party came out of nowhere after its formation in mid-2020 to seek 26 of the 51 legislature seats in last month’s vote. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and was published by a shared source.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos