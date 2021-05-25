The new areas see a huge increase in the second wave of the Maha- The New Indian Express





Express News Service MUMBAI: The second wave Covid-19 has not only been deadly in Maharashtra, but has spread to places where the first wave has not been. This has resulted in a large increase in remote rural and tribal districts of the state. The average increase in positive cases in the second wave in Maharashtra was 39.10 percent, with 4,19,727 positive cases, compared to 3,01,752 cases in the first wave last year. According to data from the Maharashtra health department, in the second rapid and raging Covid-19 wave in Vidharbha district Washim, 4,046 positive cases were reported after 833 positive cases in the first wave. That means a huge 398 percent increase in the second wave in this badly affected district. The Beed district comes second in terms of the highest growth in positive cases, which is 264 percent. In the second wave, 11,177 positive cases were reported in this district. Last year in the first wave, that figure was much more acceptable 3,067. Amaravati, Wardha and Hingoli districts reported 218 per cent, 203 per cent and 203 per cent increases in positive cases in the second wave. Nanded is the only district that has reported a drop of positive cases in the second wave, which is 52 percent. In the second wave, 3,340 positive cases were reported. In the first wave that swept the state last year, that figure in Nanded County was 6,998. Nagpur reported a 23 percent increase in positive cases in the second wave, while Mumbai and Pune reported an increase of 17 percent and 16 percent in the number of cases, respectively. Thane and Raigad districts reported declines of 18 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively, in the second wave. Across the state of Maharashtra, Pune has 17.18 per cent of the most active positive cases. Thi is 7.57 percent in Mumbai and 6.73 percent in Thane. In the case of Nagpur and Solapur, the numbers are 6.38 percent and 4.80 percent. Maharashtra Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that the government was prepared but did not anticipate the large scale of the second wave. “However, the state government is fully prepared to handle the third wave. We have also stolen in 17,000 local family doctors who will treat patients in quarantine at home. In addition, improving the production of oxygen and other equipment medical is also our priority, “Thackeray said.

