Six Latin American, Caribbean heads demand equal access to Covid-19 vaccines | THE WORLD





Of the 1.3 billion doses of vaccines already administered worldwide, more than half have been administered in five countries, which account for 50 percent of global GDP, according to official data. Reuters pic Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest news updates you need to know. SAN JOSE (Costa Rica), May 25 Six presidents of Latin American and Caribbean countries yesterday called on the international community for equal access to Covid-19 vaccines, urging those countries with the highest doses to share them. We strongly urge countries that have an overdose or have already vaccinated their endangered populations to implement measures so that these surpluses are distributed evenly and promptly, said a joint statement issued by the President of Costa Rica. Rica Carlos Alvarado. The appeal was signed by Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Bolivian President Luis Arce, Ecuador’s Guillermo Lasso and Uruguay’s Luis Lacalle Pou. Of the 1.3 billion doses of vaccines already administered worldwide, more than half have been administered in five countries, which account for 50 percent of global GDP, according to official data. No one will be safe until we are all safe. Coping with the pandemic will only be possible when vaccines reach vulnerable populations around the world, leaders said. In total, low-income countries received only 0.3 percent of global doses, they added. The emergence of new and more dangerous variants of the Covid-19 virus highlights the fact that isolated vaccination, according to the country, is an ineffective strategy to get out of the acute phase of the pandemic, they added. Latin America is home to five of the 10 most hit countries in the world with the most cases detected per 100,000 inhabitants in the last two weeks: Uruguay, Argentina, Costa Rica, Paraguay and Colombia, according to data collected by AFP. The head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres have made similar calls for equal access to vaccines. AFP

