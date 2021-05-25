Over 2,000 women lawyers are urging the CJI to recognize the violence following the Bengal survey

Over 2,000 lawyers from across the country have written to India’s Chief Justice, NV Ramana, urging him to obtain knowledge of alleged incidents of violence in Bengal following the state assembly elections. They have also requested the establishment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate and record the FIR in this matter.

The letter was written to draw the attention of the Supreme Court “towards the constitutional crisis and the miserable condition of the citizens of our country residing in the state of West Bengal due to the violence following the poll that has been going on since May 2.”

“Incidents of violence have shaken the consciences of thousands of women lawyers across the length and breadth of Bharat,” the letter read.

Claiming that state police were complicit in the alleged violence, the letter said, “Police have surrendered in goons gloves and the victims are unable to register their grievances either. There is a complete breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the State.”

Lawyers asked the CJI to “find out about the case and set up a Special Investigation Team to register the FIR and investigate the deaths and other retaliatory attacks as reported in the news.”

The lawyers demanded that “A nodal officer (not belonging to the West Bengal Police) be appointed to record the victims’ complaints. A court-monitored investigation at a given time, a trial set up specifically for the expressway wherever The indictment is filed by the SIT in relation to cases resulting from post-survey violence in the state of West Bengal.Instructions have been issued that all victims of post-survey violence / family members can be adequately compensated for death / injury, loss of property, etc. from the State of West Bengal “.

The lawyers said, “The Director General of the West Bengal State Police may be kindly directed to set up an effective grievance mechanism at all levels on a priority basis and submit a daily report to the High Court of Justice regarding complaints received by the Police Department from all channels “.

Lawyers also demanded that all victims be protected and that instructions be issued to the DGP on the matter.

They also demanded that “instructions be issued to all Committees ie the National Commission for Human Rights, the National Commission for Women, the National Commission for the Protection of the Rights of the Child, the Commission of Planned Castes and Planned Tribes, the National Commission for the backward classes to appoint competent officials record the victims’ statements through the virtual way and the contact numbers of those nodal officers to circulate widely “.

JUDGES, PAYMENT DIPLOMATS, WRITE NUMBER AGAINST ‘POLITICAL VIOLENCE’ NB BENGAL FOR WEST WEST

Blaming “state terror” for political violence in West Bengal, a group of citizens wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded an investigation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) monitored by a retired Supreme Court judge for a fair investigation and a speedy justice.

Referring to the “targeted political assassinations” and violence following the West Bengal assembly elections and the “deficient and inappropriate” response of the local administration and police, they demanded that these cases be handed over to the NIA to deal with ” anti-national “attack on the culture and integrity of the country as it is a border state.

Nearly 150 people, including retired judges, diplomats, bureaucrats, police officers and veterans, presented the memorandum to the president on Monday.

The memorandum said, “We are very concerned about the reckless incitement of violence reported in electoral retaliation against people who exercised their democratic right to vote for one political party or another.

“Media reports, corroborated mainly by eyewitness accounts, cite murders, rapes, assaults on persons and property, including anti-national elements, leading to the forced migration of people to shelters.”

These unfortunate developments, if left unchecked, could create a trend which will undermine and eventually destroy India’s ingrained democratic traditions, they said.

Citing media reports, they said over a dozen people, including women, have been killed in post-poll violence in the state in over 15,000 alleged incidents of violence.

As a result, 4,000 to 5,000 people are said to have migrated to Assam, Jharkhand and Orissa, they said, seeking a special aid package for victims of violence and rehabilitation efforts.

The BJP has blamed the ruling State Congress Trinamool for the violence, while the TMC has accused the saffron party of politicizing incidents of violence in which, as it said, its workers have also lost their lives. The state government has also denied allegations of large-scale violence.

Former Delhi High Court Chief Justice BC Patel, former Bombay High Court President Kshitij Vyas, former RAW Chief Sanjeev Tripathi, former Punjab DGP PC Dogra and former Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid are among the signatories of the memorandum.