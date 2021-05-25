Meet the top contenders for director of the Central Bureau of Investigation





New Delhi: On Monday, a high-level meeting was held at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to elect the new Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Several 1985 and 1986 group officers are vying for the top post for a fixed two-year term. The meeting started around 6pm and lasted over 90 minutes. READ ALSO: PSBB Rajagopalan school teacher arrested for sexually harassing students In addition to the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury discussed the names for the senior CBI post. Currently, the CBI took over an interim Director in the form of Praveen Sinha after RK Shukla’s term ended on 3 February. The three main contenders according to PTI are – CISF General Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, SSB DS Kumar Rajesh Chandra and Special Secretary of the Interior Ministry VSK Kaumudi. Uttar Pradesh DGP HC Awasthy, a 1985 IPS group officer under Uttar Pradesh, was also under review. Get to know the candidates better Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1985 groups, is a former director general of Maharashtra police. He is currently the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). According to an Express report, he had served in the Provincial Research and Analysis (R&AW) and worked for the Center as an additional secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, before joining as Mumbai Police Commissioner. Jaiswal investigated the Malegaon explosion in September 2006 while serving as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Anti-Terrorism Team. Kumar Rajesh Chandra is also an officer of the 1985 IPS group of the Bihar cadre, is currently posted as general manager of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) a position he took in 2019. He attended a PG in Economics in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi and has served in the Civil Aviation Security Bureau (BCAS) and the Special Protection Group according to Indian Express. VSK Kaumudi, who is an Andhra Pradesh 1986 IPS Group Officer, has been appointed Special Secretary for Internal Security at the Ministry of Interior. According to Indian Express, he was the head of the Police Research and Development Bureau (BPR & D) under which, a comprehensive report on fake news which was shared with police forces across the country last May to fight the news fake which were going viral quickly Procedure for selecting the director After the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) selects the names of at least three or four officers for the post of Director of the CBI, they are sent to the Select Committee consisting of the Prime Minister, CJI and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader, who decides the final choice for a fixed term of two years. According to guidelines set by the Supreme Court in 2004, officers of the four oldest IPS service groups are considered for the senior post. Under the guidelines, officials with experience in anti-corruption or CBI investigations from the top four IPS cadre groups will be trained, after which a review of the three officers will be sent to the Cabinet Appointments Committee chaired by the Prime Minister. . Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury accused the government of adopting a “casual and superficial” approach to electing the new CBI director and questioned the selection process, saying it was contrary to the PTI selection committee’s mandate. “The way the procedure was followed was contrary to the committee’s mandate. On May 11, I was given 109 names and today from 1 pm, 10 names were selected in the list and by 4 pm, six names were selected. “This random approach of the DoPT (personnel and training department) is very unpleasant,” Chowdhury told PTI.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos