Tugboat chief engineer Varaprada calls its sinking a man-made disaster





The chief engineer of the tugboat Varaprada, which sank during Cyclone Tauktae last Monday, said the ship was poorly maintained and not suitable for navigation. Francis K Simon, one of the two survivors from the tugboat, said that despite the ship being in poor condition, the captain and company had a chance and underestimated the power of this cyclone. Speaking to The Indian Express, Simon said the Varaprada was poorly maintained and unsuitable for navigation. I told DG Shipping officials that the tug was not suitable for the sea and asked how they had given it a license to sail. It’s a man-made disaster that cost 11 innocent lives. I saw the crew dying. Their families are crying and asking me about their whereabouts. Simon now wants strict measures to be taken so that such an incident does not happen again. The water was gradually filling up in the engine room and by the afternoon I told Captain Nagendra Kumar that the situation was out of control and begged him to inform our company and other authorities like the Indian Coast Guard and Marina. Kumar sent the distress call only at 5 or 17.30 to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center. I believe there was a delay on his part in sending the anxiety call, he was quoted as saying by Indian Express. Glory (the company that owned Varaprada) ignored all security measures, he added. The bodies of 62-year-old Nagendra Kumar, captain of Varaprada and Umeed Singh, its second engineer, were among those left ashore in Valsad in Gujarat. They were identified by Simon by several bodies that came ashore in Maharashtra and Gujarat over the weekend. All 274 crew on board the P305 that sank and the tugboat Varaprada that went away during Cyclone Tauktae rage are estimated to have recovered 16 bodies along the shores of Maharashtra and Gujarat, an official said. A total of 274 crew were reported missing on May 17 (261 from Barge P305 and 13 from Tug Varaprada). While 186 P305 survivors and two from Varaprada were taken to sea, 70 mortal bodies (bodies) were found at sea by Indian Navy and Coast Guard vessels, a Navy spokesman said. Rescue personnel had found 70 bodies, believed to be of P305 personnel, at sea by Sunday. With 16 bodies washed ashore, the death toll in the sea tragedy could rise to 86, another official said. So far, the official death toll stands at 70 pending the identification of washed-up bodies. INS Makar, a Navy survey catamaran equipped with side-scanning sonar, placed the wreckage of the P305 on Saturday near the site where it sank on May 17th. The Navy had also deployed specialized diving teams to enhance search and rescue (SAR) operations. SAR operations have not stopped yet, a PTI spokesman told. Rescue personnel had found 70 bodies, believed to be of P305 personnel, at sea by Sunday. With 16 bodies washed ashore, the death toll in the sea tragedy could rise to 86, another official said. So far, the official death toll stands at 70 pending the identification of washed-up bodies. INS Makar, a Navy survey catamaran equipped with side-scanning sonar, placed the wreckage of the P305 on Saturday near the site where it sank on May 17th. The Navy had also deployed specialized diving teams to enhance search and rescue (SAR) operations. SAR operations have not stopped yet, a PTI spokesman told. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

