O’Keefe: ‘More to come’ after Project Veritas released documents revealing that Facebook censors ‘vaccine reluctance’





Investigative journalist James O’Keefe reacted to “Hannity” on Monday for the exclusive documents and interviews that were provided in his organization Project Veritas by two Facebook whistleblowers claiming to show the social media giant is using an algorithm to target users who deliver messages that run counter to the company’s political ideology even if the comments made are really accurate. O’Keefe told Sean Hannity on Monday that Facebook launched a “beta” test of the algorithm that classifies some users below two rising levels of what they call “vaccine hesitation” or a “VH Result” without the user’s knowledge. “Based on that VH result, we will reduce or leave the comment only depending on the content within the comment,” said one whistleblower, with his identity hidden for his own safety, he said. The stated purpose of the new feature is to “drastically reduce user exposure” to VH comments, The O’Keefe team reported in a document Monday, in addition to a quota “discount on other VH commentary engagement, including creation reports, likes, [and] answers “. FACEBOOK LINKS DRAW D DOCUMENTS THAT DISCOVER THE PFRFORGATION IN THE HESITANCE OF CENSORY VACCINES: REPORT “The confession [is] get the vaccine, the vaccine is good for you, everyone should do it. “If you do not, you will stand out as an enemy of society.” The first denouncer told O’Keefe, in the video he played for Hannity, that Facebook, led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, wants to “build a community where everyone obeys – not where people can have an open discourse and dialogue for more personal and private and intimate decisions “. SHT HPI E RE GOP WUHAN LAB P REPORT DISCREDITIES FEQBBOOK ÇEKTR FACT QAT QUEENS OF ORIGIN SV CENSORED TIG ORIGIN The employee stated that the policy will continue to expand its scope until “everything can be violated”. “What ‘s extraordinary about these private documents that Facebook did not want you to see until tonight is that’ Tier 2 ‘ [violation] says even if the facts are true that you will be targeted and degraded – your comments will be targeted and discounted, “O’Keefe said. Facebook responded to Project Veritas, saying they “proactively announced this policy on our company blog”. O’Keefe, however, objected that the change in politics has been largely due to the fact that Facebook’s stated image as a free-speech city square is not real. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION “They do not want you to know that they are doing this. And this is the town square as you all know. We are trying to get our town square back,” he said. “They are demoting your comments and raising you on Facebook without you knowing they are doing it. And they are obviously terrified of this report because they are responding to Project Veritas before attacking us or ignoring us. “ “There is still a lot to come,” O’Keefe remarked.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos