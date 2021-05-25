Two pub rules will change in England in June





Boris Johnson is set to make changes to the two pub rules when he announces changes to the blocking limit on June 21st.

According to reports, the Prime Minister has decided to abolish the table service and the “one meter plus” rule in pubs.

As part of the government roadmap from the blockade, June 21 could see the return of nightclubs, large-scale events such as music festivals and restrictions on wedding guests could be lifted. The government is expected to reveal results from its review of social distance measures this week, according to Telegraph. The chief executive of the UK Health and Safety Agency has said the possibility of lifting all coronavirus restrictions next month is “looking good”. However, Dr Jenny Harries urged the public to be careful to avoid another deadlock, warning that the new Indian variant has become the “dominant type” in some parts of the country. She told the BBC One Andrew Marr Show: “Looking good if people continue to monitor all security signals, so we should not stop doing what we are doing, especially in areas where we have that variant of concern, B1617. , north-west and around London. “It’s really important that people keep doing hands, face, space and work from home, have their strokes and even go for tests. “The cases of variant B1617.2 are increasing, they have increased very steeply and many of the media have reported an increase of 160% of cases during the week period, but they seem to be slightly at the moment. “Still still very early day.” Professor Adam Finn, a member of the Government Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, believed there could be a “fix” of lifting the restrictions on June 21st. Asked how likely it was that the measures would be lifted on that date, he told Times Radio on Sunday: “We are actually in a race with the virus vaccine program. “We know we are releasing the virus by spreading it now. We know we are making good progress with the vaccine program, but I think there will have to be some sort of adjustment.” Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel said there would be no “green light to the end” for unlocking restrictions. Ms. Patel said: “We all need to be aware. All of us who are out and about now are distancing ourselves, wearing masks, following all the rules. “This is part of our normal lives now and it will continue, and it will certainly help us for that release on June 21.”







