Coup attempt in Mali jeopardizes proposed presidential polls





A coup attempt in Mali, Africa’s third-largest gold producer, threatens to disrupt the February presidential election aimed at turning the nation into civilian rule. Mali President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to military barracks outside the capital Bamako on Monday hours after a government shuffle, according to United Nations and officials from several governments. The move comes after an August 18th coup saw the overthrow of former President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and adds to the chaos in the West African country. Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali, rests during an interview in Bamako, Mali, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mali is the third largest producer of gold in sub-Saharan Africa and the second largest producer of cotton on the continent . The president and prime minister, along with other leaders, were arrested after cabinet reshuffles left out two members of the junta – including Defense Minister Colonel Sadio Camara – who were behind the August coup. Instability in Mali could be exploited by Islamic insurgents in the north and center who have staged increasingly violent attacks in the region, despite the presence of a 15,000-strong United Nations peacekeeping force. “We strongly condemn the coup attempt that took place after the announcement of the new cabinet,” the United Nations, the United States, France and others said in a statement. joint statement. Mali’s international partners demanded the immediate release of the country’s interim leadership, calling their arrests a “premature coup” by vague soldiers. The U.S. Department of State’s Office of African Affairs called for their “immediate, unconditional release” in a tweet. Regarding reports from Mali on the detention of the Transition President, Prime Minister and others. We call for their immediate, unconditional release. – Bureau of African Affairs (@AsstSecStateAF) May 24, 2021 Photography: Michele Cattani / AFP / Getty Images Mali’s interim leadership arrested by “rebel soldiers” The African Union and the Economic Community of the West African States said in a separate statement. An ECOWAS delegation was expected in Bamako on Tuesday to resume the transition process ahead of the presidential election in about nine months aimed at returning Mali to civilian rule. Brigadier General Souleymane Doucoure, who replaced Camara as defense minister, was among those arrested at the barracks, according to an adviser to the interim government. “The crisis is a blizzard,” J. Peter Pham, the former US Special Envoy to the Sahel, said on Twitter now with the Atlantic Council. “The transitional preparation was a balance agreed upon by local stakeholders, approved by the African Union and ECOWAS. One party can not change the terms and not expect a negative reaction. “ Mali produced 66.5 tonnes of gold in 2020, making it the third largest producer of metals in Africa, according to the Mali Mining and Petroleum Conference and Exhibition. Companies included Barrick Gold Corp. and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. operating in the West African country. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos