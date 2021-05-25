Colombian government, strike committee reach ‘pre-agreement’ on protest talks





BOGOTA (Reuters) – Colombia’s government and national strike committee, made up of large unions and student groups, reached “pre-arrangements” Monday, which the government said it hopes will lead to talks to end almost a month of widespread protests. The protests, which began in late April against a tax plan already canceled, have been marked by violence. The Attorney General’s Office confirmed 17 protest-related deaths early Monday, although a human rights group has reported more than 40 people allegedly killed by security forces. More than a week of talks between the government and protest leaders resulted in a final pre-agreement document late Monday, the government said. “The talks session between the national government delegation and the national strike committee today allowed the conclusion of a pre-agreement document,” she said in a statement, without giving further details. Pre-agreements will now be reviewed by the strike committee assembly and other government representatives. “We are continuing to build meeting points which we hope will allow us to carry out the quick installation of negotiations,” the government said. The head of the General Confederation of Labor (CGT) union told the media earlier Monday the pre-arrangements were 90% complete. Representatives of the strike committee have warned the government that it must abide by the agreements and called for large marches this week. Although driven by opposition to the tax plan, demonstrators’ demands have expanded to include basic incomes, an end to police violence and opportunities for young people. As well as the deaths, the Attorney General’s office said 129 reported missing persons were still at large and another 290 were found. Rights groups say the number of missing is much higher. The withdrawal of the proposed tax reform prompted the resignation of the former finance minister, while a health system reform was rejected by lawmakers. Roadblocks linked to the protests have paralyzed exports and caused shortages of petrol and food, though more than 500 have been removed, according to the government. (Report by Oliver Griffin and Julia Symmes Cobb in Bogota Edited by Matthew Lewis, Robert Birsel)







