How Arab citizens fall into an unequal society: Getting fast





The most serious clashes in decades between Israeli and Arab citizens of Israel erupted in several cities in parallel with Israel’s fourth major conflict with the Palestinian militant movement Hamas that rules the Gaza Strip. It was a new turn of events that shook the country a lot. For Israeli Arabs, years of frustration from treatment as second-class citizens rose to the surface, adding to anger over Israel’s behavior toward the Palestinians. Crowds of Jews, some feeling threatened by Arab unrest, and others extremists shouting “Death to the Arabs,” responded. Strengthened police teams eradicate violence, but fundamental tensions remain. 1. Who are the Arab citizens of Israel? In the nearly 2 million people, Arabs make up more than 20% of Israel’s population. Most were of Palestinian descent who were not deported or displaced during the fighting around Israeli independence in 1948. In addition to a large community in Tel Aviv-Jaffa, they live in the less populated northern and southern parts of the country, far from economic heart. The Arabs in Israel are not a monolith; they differ in religious and tribal backgrounds and attitudes towards the state. They have not been recruited into the army, although a small minority is registered, causing disapproval from the majority of the community, who are unwilling to take up arms against their Palestinian relatives and friends. 2. How do they spend their time in Israel? Israel has one of the most unequal societies in the developed world, in part because of the plight of its Arab population. On paper, the community enjoys equal rights with the Jewish majority, but nearly 40% live in poverty, rooted in a weaker education system and poorer access to basic infrastructure. A proliferation of illegal weapons and tribal violence has resulted in a 50% jump in the homicide rate over the past four years, however, Arab neighborhoods suffer from a lack of police. In addition, there are more than 300,000 Palestinians in East Jerusalem, which Israel captured from Jordan in the 1967 Middle East war and is considered occupied territory under international law. They are given most of their rights as citizens, in addition to the ability to vote in Israeli national elections. Some Israeli Arabs have risen to high positions in politics and business, such as Samer Haj-Yahia, chairman of one of Israel’s largest banks, and Ayoub Kara, who briefly served as the country’s communications minister. Likud party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 3. How do they relate to the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank? The political parties representing the Arab Israelis are ideologically diverse, but all support the creation of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state in East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip, and the West Bank. The country’s Arabs have expressed their support for the issue of Palestinian statehood mainly through non-violent protest of Israeli control over those territories, although clashes have occurred with Israeli forces. Thirteen Arabs and one Jew were killed in 10 days of unrest in October 2000 at the beginning of the second intifadah, or Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation. A government investigation found that police used excessive force. 4. What influence do Arab parties have in Israel? Power is so widely distributed among political parties in Israel that the country’s governments have always been coalitions. The idea of ​​membership of Arab political parties has long been considered fantastic due to mutual distrust and ideological conflict. Lack of political influence is one reason that voter turnout among Arabs is significantly lower than among Jews. The situation changed recently, when Netanyahu’s rivals began flirting with the idea of ​​partnering with a bloc of Arab parties as a means to reduce it. Israel seemed close to inducing the first government to include an Arab party when this the possible coalition was destroyed after fighting with Gaza and sectarian unrest in its cities. Reference shelf A column of Bloomberg Opinion by Pankaj Mishra how the most formidable threat to the present and future stability of the country is now internal.

A column of Bloomberg Opinion by Pankaj Mishra how the most formidable threat to the present and future stability of the country is now internal.

A QuickTake at recent escalation of Israeli-Palestinian violence and another in two-state solution. Author Yossi Klein Halevi argued that the pandemic created an opportunity to strengthen Arab-Jewish ties to Israel.

