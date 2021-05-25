The PH Institute of Virology will increase at the end of 2023 or in 2024 DOST

MANILA, Philippines The coronavirus pandemic is finally creating the Philippine Institute of Virology (VIP) establishment, which could grow in the New Clark Economic Zone in Capas, Tarlac by the end of 2023 or 2024, Department of Science and Technology (DOST) said on Tuesday.

DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Rowena Cristina Guevara said the department and the Base Conversion and Development Authority are currently finalizing the deadline sheet before signing the lease contract for the “top-level” facility.

Guevara said the Department of Budget and Management has given P50 million to the Department of Public Works and Highways to design the VIP this year so construction can begin in 2022.

Construction of the building, she said, could take two years to complete.

So rest assured, by the end of 2023, 2024, the nakabukas na yung building (Maybe by the end of 2023 or in 2014, the building will already be open), she said in an online media forum.

But even without the building in Tarlac, the institute of virology still operates in part at the DOST Industrial Technology Development Institute, according to Guevara.

Earlier, Guevarra said the virology institution would not only deal with human viruses but with viruses against animals and plants, noting that the Philippines is currently still incapable of developing a vaccine against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is among the government’s long-term plans to strengthen the development of local vaccines, especially in the face of the raging COVID-19 pandemic, and which was the subject of a review of President Rodrigo Duterte’s recommendation to establish a virology institute.

Six initial projects

While the bill on the operation of VIP is still pending in Congress, DOST has already begun research and development for the VIP program.

DOST is currently implementing six projects to launch the VIP program in partnership with Baylor College of Medicine in the United States, St. Louis Medical Center. Luke and the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine.

All six projects will focus on the areas of human, animal and plant virology and research areas of diagnosis, therapy and vaccines, Guevara said.

She said an initial fund of P284m has been provided for six projects, including collaborative projects with other institutions.

One of the projects will focus on animal viruses that can become zoonotic and transmitted to humans.

There are reports that SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19, is a zoonotic virus. Thus, their study could now help prevent another pandemic, the DOST official said.

Another project aims to detect African swine fever virus on the ground and deliver results in two hours. The results of this project would be beneficial, especially for the local pig breeding industry, Guevara said.

Meanwhile, another project on plant viruses would look at the yellow leafy tomato virus, which infects tomatoes, a multimillion-dollar sector in the country. Guevara said the virus could infect beans, peppers, tobacco, cucumbers and other important crops, resulting in millions of losses.

Other projects aim to detect food and water pathogens and treat bacterial infection.

With these projects, DOST hopes to build VIP capacity and help resolve some of the pressing issues in our country brought about by viruses, Guevara added.

Facility design

DOST also encouraged the participation of Filipino scientists abroad for the VIP program. According to Guevara, seven Balinese scientists are now working closely with the institute’s initial projects department.

Guevara ensured that the modeling of the VIP facility is based on the existing guidelines of the World Health Organization for the establishment of virology laboratories in accordance with biosafety and biosafety protocols.

It is equipped with an animal house and a greenhouse for virus and animal virus research. In addition to Biosafety Level-2 (BSL-2) laboratories, it will have biosafety level 3 (BSL-3) laboratories and maximum content level, the first BSL-4 laboratory in the Philippines, she said.

Guevara noted that DOST needs the VIP bill to pass in order to provide funding for the structure, research and development work and human resources.

EDV

Read Next