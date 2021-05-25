Facebook, Twitter could face criminal action in India as deadline to comply with mediation rules expires today





Facebook, Twitter and YouTube may face criminal action in India as they are not yet in line with the norms of the new Mediation Rules. The new rules were approved by the government in February, although special provisions for key social media brokers with more than 50 lakh registered users are set to take effect on Wednesday, May 26th. The provisions oblige major social media platforms to appoint at least three officers to correct complaints and follow a specific code of conduct that has been criticized for violating the principles of free speech. People familiar with the issue i tha NDTV that social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are not in line with the new Mediation Rules. A Facebook spokesman told Gadgets 360 that it is currently in discussion with the government on some of the issues. We intend to comply with the provisions of the IT rules and continue to discuss some of the issues that need more engagement with the government, the spokesman said in a prepared statement. In accordance with IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiency. Facebook remains committed to the ability of people to express themselves freely and securely on our platform. However, Twitter declined to comment when contacted by Gadgets 360, and Google did not respond to a request for comment at the time of writing. Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting jointly presented Information Technology Rules (Mediation Guidelines and Code of Ethics for Digital Media) 2021 on February 25 to impose restrictions on digital platforms. rule held a three-month window for important social media intermediaries including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitter, WhatsApp and YouTube in accordance with the special provisions. That window is closing on Tuesday. The special provisions, which have been merged under due diligence, require social media platforms with more than 50 lakh registered users to designate a Chief Compliance Officer to ensure compliance with the Information Technology Act, 2000. and Mediator Rules the nodal contact person to coordinate throughout the day with law enforcement agencies and a resident grievance officer to receive grievances within 24 hours and respond to them within 15 days. All three of these officers are required to be Indian residents. In addition to the three-officer request, social media platforms are required to have a physical contact address in India and must indicate the contact details of certain officials on their websites and applications. The rules for major social media companies also oblige them to enable the identification of the first creator of the messages distributed on their platforms. This particular part has been criticized by civil society and entities including the Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) as it may ultimately affect freedom of expression and privacy and weaken end-to-end encryption. The government has stated that the platforms will not be required to disclose the content of any message or any other information to the first creator. However, he can search for the message circulated by the creator and gain access to the content using the Information Technology Decryption Rules. The new provisions also require social media platforms to have automated tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) driven mechanisms to remove annoying content. Some tech advocates, however, believe that platforms could ultimately be encouraged to use such tools for public oversight. Some social media platforms have asked the government to extend the deadline for the provisions. Industry bodies including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) also requested a one-year extension for the compliance window. The government, however, did not announce any change in what it brought in February.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos