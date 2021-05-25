At least 31 dead, thousands displaced by volcanic eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo





Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya confirmed the updated death toll in a statement Monday, adding that it will probably rise as early answers still search for people.

Nine people died in a car accident while trying to escape, four people died while trying to escape a prison and two people died from burns, Muyaya said in an earlier statement Sunday.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said children were lost amid the chaos as residents fled the town near Goma on Saturday. More than 150 children have been separated from their families and more than 170 children are afraid of disappearing, the agency said.

About 8,000 people crossed into Rwanda from the DRC to seek shelter after the blast, with some returning a day later, the Rwandan Ministry of Emergency Management said. Thousands of residents in Goma spent Saturday night outside after the blast, according to a spokesman for the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC).

A DRC government spokesman told CNN on Monday that they have not formally advised those who evacuated their homes to return as seismic activity continues to be recorded on the volcano. The deportees are heading to Rwanda on Saturday, Tom Peyre-Costa, NRC spokesman for West and Central Africa, said on Sunday. The border was closed, so they returned to Goma and headed for an area north of the city. Peyre-Costa posted on Twitter video of people leaving the city “Everywhere in the city you see people walking with their belongings, their children and even their goats and whatever they can catch. Most of them are sitting by the roadside waiting to be able to return anytime soon,” he said. Peyre-Costa. But hundreds could return to find damaged homes and dangerous shortages of water and electricity, UNICEF said. The children’s agency has sent a team to the area to work on limiting the spread of cholera. It is also setting up two transit centers for unaccompanied and separated children, in cooperation with local DRC authorities. A deadly explosion The volcano started erupting at 6pm local time on Saturday and finally slowed to 4pm on Sunday, according to a government statement. The lava stopped just 1.2 kilometers (approximately 0.7 miles) from the Goma Gates, she said. Volcanologist Honore Chiraba of the Goma Volcano Observatory told CNN that there are two fractures in the volcano. The eruption was caused when fractures opened on the side of the volcano, causing lava to flow in different directions, Reuters reported. Goma, located on the shores of Lake Kivu on the DRC border with Rwanda, is home to about 670,000 people, according to a forecast by the UN, the World Bank and others – yet a number of NGOs in the region place that population 1 million. Residents fleeing the fiery scenes on Saturday headed towards the Sake locality, or towards neighboring Rwanda, the government statement said. In all, 17 villages were hit, including Buhene, Katoyi and Majengo, the government statement said. Six hundred houses around Goma were destroyed and five schools were razed, according to NRC estimates. Speaking from Buenos Aires, Theophile Tulinabo, who fled his home after the blast, told CNN: “We did not expect these things to happen to us just now … where are we going to live now? “ Furaha Grace, another resident speaking to CNN in Buhene, said she was in the local market when she had to flee the blast. “When we returned to the city, houses were set on fire and some people were left poor. I had an accident and was injured,” she said, adding a call for help and food. Three health institutions, a school, a slaughterhouse and a water pipeline in the region were also affected, the government statement said. The death toll is expected to “rise significantly”, Reuters reported on Sunday. Ernestine Kabuo, 68, told Reuters she had tried to keep her sick husband out of their house when the lava was approaching, but he was too sick to leave. “I said to myself, I can not go alone, we have been married for better and for worse,” Kabuo told Reuters. “I came back to at least try to get him out but I couldn’t. I ran away and he was burned inside. I don’t know what to do. I curse this day,” she said. The last major eruption of Mount Nyiragongo in 2002 killed 250 people and displaced thousands. The 3,470-meter (approximately 11,385 feet) volcano is one of the few near the DRC border with Rwanda and Uganda, an area of ​​tropical rainforests and rare mountain gorillas.

CNN’s Samantha Beech, Susanna Capelouto, Jennifer Hauser, Eoin McSweeney and Rob Iddiols contributed to this report.







