Budget 2021: Government announces $ 17 million air ambulance funding





Health Minister Andrew Little (center) speaking with Central Air Ambulance Service chief executive David Wickham and LifeFlight Wellington base manager Harry Stevenson. Photo / Michael Neilson

An increase in funding for air ambulance services has reduced response time overall by almost 30 percent in just a few years, according to the Ministry of Health. In 2017, the Government launched a 10-year modernization program amid growing demand for air ambulance services and the current average fleet of about 30 years old. The 2018 budget allocated $ 83 million to replace single-engine helicopters with larger, safer, and faster two-engine vehicles, and the expansion of the national Air Desk, which manages and coordinates the 24-hour seven-day service. Health Minister Andrew Little said data released today showed that investments had improved response time by nearly 30 percent overall. “In April of this year, 89 per cent of air ambulance helicopter emergency missions took off within 10 minutes after being called in to respond to a serious incident during the day,” Little said. “This is a big improvement over where we were when the modernization program started two and a half years ago, when only 60 percent of flights took off within 10 minutes.” The average take-up time was now seven minutes. Pak said this was due to improvements including a more centrally coordinated system, better helicopters, improved clinical crew and national performance monitoring. “Providing a faster and more comprehensive service, with both helicopter assistance assistants and the ability to treat patients on flights, is particularly helping people in rural areas, where long distances mean getting urgent treatment quickly. is critical. “Better national coordination of our health system is at the heart of the health reforms I announced last month and the improvements we are seeing in the air ambulance service show why it is the right thing to do.” Similar articles The 2021 budget allocated $ 100 million for air and road ambulance services. This included increasing funding to the three regional air ambulance distributors by 10.8 percent, with an additional $ 17.3 million in funding over four years. Road ambulance services will also receive an 8.1 percent increase, with $ 83 million in additional funding over four years. “Emergency Road Ambulance services respond to more than half a million incidents each year and are a key part of New Zealand’s healthcare system,” Little said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos