Costa Rica joins call for equal access to vaccines worldwide





President Carlos Alvarado was among seven Latin American leaders signing an open letter requesting countries with excess Covid-19 vaccines to distribute doses evenly with the rest of the world. “[We] “Strongly call on those countries that have overdoses or that have already vaccinated their endangered populations to take measures so that these surpluses are distributed evenly and promptly,” the letter reads. The communication was signed by President Alvarado; Alberto Fernndez, president of Argentina;Andrew Michael Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica; Luis Alberto Arce Catacora, President of Bolivia; Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, President of Ecuador; Luis Alberto Lacalle Pou, President of Uruguay; and Manuel Lpez Obrador, President of Mexico. Leaders note that more than half of the vaccines administered worldwide correspond to the five countries that account for 50% of global GDP. No one will be safe until we are all safe.“Pandemic recovery and recovery will only be possible when vaccines reach endangered populations around the world.” Some countries, such as the United States, have pledged to distribute surplus vaccines. President of the USA Joe Biden says North American country to distribute 80 million doses through Covax facility, a WHO-supported organization Costa Rica has administered 1.25 million doses of vaccine, or 25 per 100 inhabitants. The country has received only 22% of the total 9 million doses it has contracted through Pfizer, AstraZeneca and the Covax facility. We call for equal access to COVID-19 vaccines and set aside collections. We will defeat the pandemic with justice. We do it together with @alferdez @lopezobrador_ @AndrewHolnessJM @LuchoXBolivia @LassoGuillermo @LuisLacallePou pic.twitter.com/TMMuWgTx03 Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) May 25, 2021







