



Hundreds of mourners broke Covid regulations to attend the burial of a divine horse belonging to a religious organization in Karnataka in southern India resulting in authorities sealing the entire village. On Sunday, in Karnataka Belagavi district, hundreds of people were seen clashing with Covid security protocols for distancing, wearing masks and large gatherings to mark the burial of a horse that villagers considered their protective god against the coronavirus. Videos of the incident that were widely shared on Indian social media have garnered outrage and criticism. Local authorities in Belagavi have sealed the entire village of Gokak Taluk where the incident took place and said it will remain closed for the next 14 days while villagers are tested and monitored for symptoms. The 24-year-old horse was released three days before he died to roam the countryside freely, in the belief that this would avert disease and save homes from the second wave of Covid that has devastated India. Recommended Authorities said the villagers believed they should attend the funeral to give the horse a proper ride and appease the gods. Police have registered a complaint under the sections of the Disaster Management Act and the Karnataka Epidemic Act against villagers who threw masks and rules of social distance during the funeral. Police say they are now trying to identify those responsible for the rally. The horse was made to weave the village to remove Covid-19 during the first wave also last year, and villagers said there was no single death as a result of the virus. The horse that did not have a name, in accordance with religious customs, was brought to the village of Maradi on May 19 and that night was left free to roam the village. Locally called religious organization a mutt to whom the horse belonged, said he returned to his shed around 3pm on Thursday. She was found dead there Sunday. Local health official Muttana Koppad told Times of India that they have been ordered to perform at least 450 Covid tests among the villagers who attended the funeral, but that so far only 25 tests have been done, with no one testing positive. Mr Koppad said more tests would be conducted among villagers showing any symptoms of Covid-19. It is customary for horses to be given gifts to muttas. This particular horse was donated by a Manjunath Hukkeri to a local shit viewer, Pawadeshwara Maha Swamiji. The horse had been with him since he was three years old. Mr. Hukker said Times of India: The elders say that even in times of plague and cholera, mutt horses were left to roam the village to protect the inhabitants. He added: The spectator urged people not to attend the funeral in large numbers due to the pandemic, but the villagers rushed to do their homage. Many on the internet expressed outrage at the irresponsibility of the villagers and also the local authorities who let the people gather in the first place. Karnataka Interior Minister Basavaraj Bomma had said the district administration would investigate the incident.

