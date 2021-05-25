NSW economy feels $ 1b in crop losses due to mouse plague | Queensland Country Life

Harvest losses due to mouse damage in major grain-producing regions could “easily exceed” $ 1 billion for NSW alone.

NSW farmers have typed numbers from the devastating mouse plague that continues to devastate the state and have found the potential losses for wheat are now about $ 955 million.

This comes after the NSW Farmers Survey of Mouse Plague showed that more than 40 per cent of growers would reduce the area they sow in 2021 due to a lack of bait support at the time of planting.

“A lot of people are making decisions not to plant stadiums because they can’t guarantee they won’t keep rats out,” said NSW Farmers’ president James Jackson.

“The government is still reluctant to acknowledge the scale of the problem and the potential impact on the NSW economy especially the impact of billions of dollars on cereal crops that will not go into Christmas sheds.”

Mr Jackson said as he welcomed the $ 50 million free bait and household money package, farmers needed support now.

He said the government had confirmed its mouse bait discount program would not open until July and would only apply to products purchased after May 13th.

“Farmers need support now so that they have confidence ahead to plant crops and use the potential of the season and soil moisture to refill the banks,” he said.

Mr Jackson added the cumulative impact on this is job losses within the sector, with the cereal industry alone creating over 10,000 jobs a year, with up to a third of jobs at risk with lost output.

“This plague is a significant threat to drought regeneration,” he said.

Shadow Minister for Primary Industries Jenny Aitchison echoed Mr Jackson’s feelings by saying people affected by mouse plague needed support now.

“People have been living with this nightmare for months. It did not start in May,” Ms Aitchison said.

“Many rural and regional retailers have sold traps and bait, so many families and businesses will have already spent hundreds of dollars fighting the plague. There is nothing in this package for them.

“The minister has failed to accept farmers who, in some cases, have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to fight this crisis alone because the government has failed to act.”

“What does the Minister intend to do to address the holes left in farmers’ pockets? Will they be reimbursed retrospectively?”

Meanwhile the NSW government last week announced it had provided 10,000 gallons of bromadiolone to extract mice most affected by NSW.

Half of those liters have been supplied on site and the rest from France will be here in the coming days,

In 2014 mouse plague, 6000 liters of bromadiolone was used to help end the plague.

Cereal treatment sites

There will be 20 grain treatment sites across NSW pending approval from the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Authority (APVMA) for the use of bromadiolone around the harvest.

Surround bait with bromadiolone, used in combination with zinc phosphide, will create a multi-layered protection of farmers’ crops.

Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said farmers would be able to treat their grain from the deadly chemical of mice in free lands.

“These mice are a disaster for our regional communities, but these 20 sites will be strategically located in all of the state’s most affected areas, from Warialda to Jerilderie and Condo to Scone, to help ease the burden,” Marshall said.

“When I’m on the ground talking to farmers, they tell me they need extra weapons against this pest and bromadiolone will help achieve this along with zinc phosphide.

“As for when our treatment stations will be operational, it depends entirely on the approval of APVMA – we are in close contact with them and the Commonwealth to ensure that all safety and environmental issues are addressed, but only after give the green light then we will be ready to roll for a few days.

Confirmed site locations include Condobolin, Coonabarabran, Coonamble, Dubbo, Forbes, Gunnedah, Holbrook, Inverell, Jerilderie, Merriwa, Moree, Mudgee, Narrabri, Narrandera, Nyngan, Scone, Tamworth, Wagga Wagga, Walget.

Farmers can register for grain processing online at www.lls.nsw.gov.au/mice or by calling their nearest Land Services office. The sites will operate on a rotating and appointment basis to ensure safe handling of chemicals and access for staff and customers.

Start the day with all the great news on agriculture! Sign up below to receive our Farmonline daily newsletter.

History Mouse plague can cost farmers $ 1b in crop losses first appeared in earth.