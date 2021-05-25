1 man dead after RCMP shooting outside Red Deer hospital





The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating after the RCMP fatally shot a man Monday near the Red Deer Hospital Regional Center. Around 9pm, police said officers were responding to “numerous driving complaints” when they stopped a vehicle in the parking lot at Red Deer Hospital. A confrontation took place between the driver of the vehicle and the officers. The RCMP said during the confrontation, the officers fired their service weapons “resulting in fatal injuries to the husband”. The area has been cordoned off by police. ASIRT has been called in to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the husband. No RCMP officers were injured in the incident. Entrance to the Red Deer hospital park will be restricted as police and ASIRT investigate. A timeline for when the park will reopen was not given early Tuesday morning. Trends U.S. bill allows Alaska cruises to resume while bypassing Canada signed into law

Canada could see COVID-19 revival despite full vaccinations, experts say The story goes down the ad ASIRT is headed to investigate one @RCMPAlberta the shootings involving officers that took place earlier this evening in the Red Deer. Details to follow. – ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) May 25, 2021 The Red Deer RCMP said its internal review process was implemented to "collect a full account of what happened during this incident". RCMP said it is cooperating with the ASIRT investigation and will not comment further.







