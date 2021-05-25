Masks, social restrictions are back in Melbourne, Australia after a new outbreak





(Corrects incorrect typing in the title, no text changes) Photograph Photograph: The statue of the Fearless Girls sees a “Please stay home” sign on an empty Federation Square on the first day of a five-day blockade implemented in the state of Victoria in response to a coronavirus outbreak (COVID) -19) in Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021. REUTERS / Sandra Sanders / Files / File Photo SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s second largest city Melbourne reinstated COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday as authorities tried to find the missing link in a new blast, prompting New Zealand to stop a travel bubble with the state and Victoria. Amid concerns, the herd, which has grown to nine cases in two days, could cause a major outbreak, Victoria imposed social restrictions and made face masks mandatory in hotels, restaurants and other places closed from 6 p.m. (0800 GMT) Tuesday through June 4 The latest outbreak puts an end to Victoria’s zero cases for nearly three months and saw New Zealand suspend quarantine trips with the state and neighboring South Australia to impose travel restrictions. Australia has avoided high COVID-19 numbers seen in many developed countries by closing its international borders in the early stages of the pandemic and with blockages. It has reported just over 30,000 cases and 910 deaths. Thousands of people in Melbourne have been ordered to self-isolate and undergo COVID-19 tests with health alerts issued for several sites, including one of the largest shopping malls in the country. One of the cases had a high viral load as he visited several locations prompting authorities to warn Melbournes five million residents to prepare for more positive cases in the coming days. Authorities urged Victorians to get vaccinated. There are currently millions of Victorians eligible for vaccinations. They do not have to wait for tomorrow, they do not have to wait for next week. They need to move now and get vaccinated, Melbourne told reporters James James Merlino, Victoria’s prime minister. Victoria was the most hit state during a second wave at the end of last year, accounting for about 70% of total cases and 90% of deaths in Australia. The state, the second most populous country, only controlled the eruption after one of the world’s longest and toughest blockades. Five new cases acquired in the country were reported in Victoria on Tuesday, a day after four infections were registered in Melbourne. All cases belong to an extended family in different families and can be traced to the variant found in an overseas traveler who returned to Melbourne earlier this month after the end of quarantine in the city of Adelaide. Authorities, however, said they could not yet find out how recent cases contracted the virus from the overseas traveler. New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the travel bubble with Victoria has been suspended for three days from Tuesday evening. New Zealand officials have estimated that the most prudent option is to stop the travel bubble with Victoria as there are still some unknowns with the explosion, Hipkins said. The Melbourne outbreak comes as Australian authorities try to boost a slow national vaccination with health experts worried that many people are delaying inoculation because of the country’s success in effectively eliminating the virus. Reporting by Renju Jose; Edited by Michael Perry

