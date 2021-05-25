Akhilesh Yadav in Class 12 Board Exams

With the Center split between holding exams for 12th grade board students, some ministers, teachers and parents are demanding that students be vaccinated before taking the board exams. Former Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that exams not be held without vaccinating students. He wrote on Twitter, “No exam without vaccination.”

States like Kerala and Delhi have also demanded vaccination. Also, Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the VET government, also demanded that children be vaccinated before exams. He had said, “The stubbornness of organizing the exam while playing with the safety of children will prove to be a big mistake and a failure.” He also added that the central government should talk to Pfizer and bring vaccines to the 12th graders. of teachers across the country. “Otherwise, 95 per cent of Class 12 students over the age of 17.5, the Center should talk to experts if they can be given Covishield, Covaxin,” Sisodia suggested.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has asked states / UT to send suggestions by May 25 regarding holding the 12th grade board exams According to sources, the CBSE has proposed conducting the exams between July 15 and 26. August, but the final decision will be issued on June 1.

No exam without vaccination. Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 25, 2021

However, some health and education experts have said the request is impractical, as reported by the PTI news agency. Dr. Gurpreet Sandhu, President, Council on Health and Pharmacy, said that with active vaccination, resumption of normal activities has become an opportunity and thus, it would become important to inoculate our younger population. However, he noted that “worldwide, infections in children are almost always mild or asymptomatic compared to what happens in the adult population. There is far less possible evidence of transmission to young children and therefore vaccination may have an impact on the overall broadcast “.

