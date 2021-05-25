Deaths of 21 ultramarathon runners spark anger in China over race safety concerns-Sport News, Firstpost

As authorities launched an investigation, Chinese social media erupted in mourning and anger, asking why organizers were not better prepared for the extreme weather.

This aerial photo taken on May 23 shows rescue vehicles preparing to leave after completing the search for runners competing in a cross-country mountain race 100 kilometers near the city of Baiyin in China’s northwestern Gansu province. AFP

Shanghai: The deaths of 21 ultramarathon runners in China shed light on an industry that is booming in the country but has suffered a series of controversy and embarrassment.

Hail, freezing rain and strong winds were blamed for the deaths of runners taking part in a 100-kilometer (60-mile) cross-country mountain race on Saturday in northwestern Gansu province.

As authorities launched an investigation, Chinese social media erupted in mourning and anger, asking why organizers were not better prepared for the extreme weather.

However, there has long been concern about the quality and organization of some of the ultramarathons, marathons, half marathons and other long-distance running events that are now taking place in China.

The government is promoting plenty of training for all ages, and running has taken off in a big way with middle-class competitors wearing the latest fashion equipment and clothing technology.

Some participants want to brag about their achievements on social media or use it in job applications to enhance their employment prospects. Others just want to stay in shape.

According to media reports last year, citing figures from the Chinese Athletics Association (CAA), the country hosted 40 times more marathons in 2018 than in 2014.

The CAA said there were 1,900 “racing races” in China in 2019.

Historic events like the Shanghai Marathon regularly draw up to 38,000 runners.

State broadcaster CCTV said in an online comment Sunday that the Gansu tragedy was “a wake-up call for marathon events that have flourished almost everywhere in China in recent years.”

“Road planning, safety guarantees, medical preparations, emergency rescue, food supplies, etc., must be accurate and flawless,” CCTV said, also warning runners of “respect for nature, respect for science, price of life”.

‘To run wild’

It is not the first time that what the state media often calls “marathon fever” has made headlines in China for non-sporting reasons.

In 2018, in a half marathon in the southern city of Shenzhen, 258 runners were found to have cheated, including many who took shortcuts.

Traffic cameras caught them running through the trees to join another part of the race.

Then in 2019 a woman was filmed riding a green rental bike at the Xuzhou International Marathon in eastern China. She was ordered by race officials to remove the bike, to start again afterwards.

The CAA has been trying to clean up the sport, including distributing life bans to three Chinese runners who cheated in the prestigious 2019 Boston Marathon.

Two of them presented forged certificates to achieve the strict entry standard, while the third gave the bible to someone else to run for.

Marathon organizers in China are now using face technology to ensure runners are correctly identified.

A CAA official had previously told state media that some people had been involved in the mania of China’s marathon and were registering for races, despite being unfortunately unprepared and with little appreciation of what was involved.

This does not appear to have been the case with those who disappeared, reportedly of hypothermia, in Gansu, as elite runners were among the victims.

But the deaths have led to new calls for better regulation and organization.

The General Administration of Sports, the main governing body of sports in China, has told event organizers across the country to improve safety.

An editorial at Beijing News said safety has failed to keep pace with the explosive popularity of marathon running, and organizers involving local authorities are often more interested in attracting a large number of competitors and making money.

“In short, the needs and enthusiasm of popular sports need to be met and cared for, but events should not be ‘rampant’ at the expense of safety,” she said.