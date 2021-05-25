NRL 2021: Indigenous Round, Professor Megan Davis, Century-Old Role of the League

The Rugby League is a bridge between cultures that has broken down barriers that when indigenous people forced to live in oppressive conditions in aboriginal reserves embraced the game after its introduction to Australia in 1908.

ARLC Commissioner Professor Megan Davis, a proud Cobble Cobble woman, described the historic connection between the league and the Aboriginal communities during a powerful speech to kick off the Indigenous Round weekend.

Davis said the game had helped bring the people of First Nations and Achievement together at a time when racist government policies were trying to destroy indigenous culture and that relationship had led to 12 per cent of NRL players now being Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.

Australia, as we know it, has not always been an inclusive society, Davis said. It was a time when Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people lived under extremely oppressive and draconian restrictions, known as the defense era in Australia a pretty good term.

It was an era of forced racial segregation, where many Aboriginal people and the Torres Strait Islander, at the same time as the Federation began in this country, withdrew abroad and switched to reservations and missions.

We were restricted in most of our freedoms the freedom to move, the freedom to work, the freedom to marry, the freedom to interact with the rest of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait brothers and sisters, and [there were] limitations in our ability to perform and practice culture.

What is really interesting about the rugby league game is that when it arrived in Australia it was quickly picked up by local men in reserves across NSW and in Queensland.

The local men played rugby league during this frontier period and it’s a really interesting period in the Australian history of the coexistence of First Nations and Achievement people.

It’s a really important reconciliation story that is not told enough, and that underscores for me and many First Nations people the emancipatory potential of the rugby league.

The game has provided many of our people with hope and a sense of freedom during those truly limiting historical times, it bought culture together then and unites cultures now.

Davis said the league contributed significantly to social cohesion in Australia, but often did not receive due appreciation for the game and its players’ efforts to end inequality between indigenous and non-indigenous people in education, employment, health and justice.

This year’s comprehensive theme Round Indigenous is Pass Back, Move Forward, with a focus on the 25 percent gap for autochthonous students who have completed the 12 year gap and 26 percent for those at work.

In comparison, 92 percent of the 1,200 students enrolled in the NRLs School for Work program for Indigenous youth achieve their HSC, and 95 percent of them earn regular jobs.

We will look to reach that number close to 100 percent in the coming years, Davis said. As a game, we bring communities together and break down barriers and lead the debate on equality.

Although those restrictive days of the mission defense era are over, there are many manifestations of that freedom today, there are many manifestations of that history, and many of them can be found in statistics on disadvantage and inequality between our people and the rest of the Australian Community.

Only four percent of our population are Indigenous, but 12 percent of the population that NRL plays is Aboriginal and I am proud to say that our game has and will always represent more when it comes to Aboriginal participation.

Davis hailed South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell as a leader for standing up against racism and encouraging all Australians to feel confident about his calling as she said Indigenous players now had a voice in the game.

Not so long ago our people did not feel so confident to stand up against racism and I am proud that he feels he has the support to stand up and speak out when he is being attacked by trolls on social media and i subject to a racial humiliation. because it is illegal behavior, she said.

Rugby League would not be what it is today without the influence of our Aboriginal players and Torres Strait Island, rugby league is very much part of Aboriginal DNA and that is why this is one of the most important rounds for NRL and The Commission.

On the field our Indigenous players are superstars Latrell Mitchell, Cody Walker, David Fifita, Jack Wighton, Blake Ferguson imagine a game without these names. Imagine the rugby championship without the greats Johnathan Thurston, Greg Inglis or Artie Beetson.

You can not describe the rugby championship without the influence of indigenous players. They have shaped our history and are building our future.