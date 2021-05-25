IFA says CAP will not reward farmers for environmental actions





The coming days may well be the decisive ones for EU agriculture as the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) negotiations enter the final stage.

IFA President Tim Cullinan has expressed his concerns about the issues and stressed how the organization believes eco schemes will cost Irish farmers millions of euros.

The EU is proposing to cut between 20% and 30% by every farmer the Basic Payment and return only a part of it; it is not rewarding farmers, but is penalizing them, he added. The current proposals will hit farmers with higher pay per hectare disproportionately, as eco schemes will only be paid at a flat rate. There will also be compliance costs and fees for advisors to validate the actions farmers will need to take. The Minister should obtain the maximum possible flexibility in eco schemes, so that they are implemented in a way that supports productive farmers. Meanwhile, the Council of Agriculture Ministers will meet in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday this week to discuss the CAP. With the EU Parliament enduring the 100% convergence of payments per hectare, the reform risks destroying the incomes of farmers with higher pay per hectare, no matter how many hectares they have, Mr Cullinan continued. The reform will make farmers more volatile. We need Minister McConalogue to stand up for Irish farmers as EU Agriculture Commissioner Wojciechowski has done nothing to support farmers. IFA has published six key objectives for the CAP and held regional meetings, the last of which concludes this evening. It is vital that Minister Charlie McConalogue ensures maximum flexibility in any eco scheme; maintains the line on the EU Council proposal for a maximum of 75% convergence; and ensures that there are no restrictions for farmers on peat lands, concluded Mr. Cullinan.

