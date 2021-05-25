‘Supplies of Sputnik V vaccines in accordance with the contract,’ says Russia | Latest India News





Various Indian states are asking Russia to supply them with the Sputnik V vaccine for the coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine, and these requests are being studied “very carefully,” said Roman Babushkin, Russia’s deputy envoy to India, according to the agency. of ANI news. Sputnik V, considered the world’s first registered vaccine against Covid-19, was being exported in accordance with “contractual obligations”, the Russian deputy envoy added. “Sputnik V supplies are continuing in line with contract obligations and schedules. We are also receiving some requests from other Indian companies and state governments and all proposals are being studied very carefully,” he said. Click here for full coverage of Covid-19 On Monday, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Panacea Biotec, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical manufacturers, began production of the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. “Sputnik V is one of the vaccines included in the Indian mass vaccination and speaks for itself. This company (Panacea Biotec) is one of the Indian partners, which is the Russian Direct Investment Fund and is developing a business partnership. The schedule is gradually to reach 850 “million doses in India a year. We know there is interest from other business partners and even state governments, all these proposals we are studying very carefully,” the envoy said. Read also | Full-scale production of Sputnik V in India this summer: Russian developers Noting how “useful” Russia’s second single-dose Sputnik lite vaccine would be, the envoy said, “As you know, the other Russian vaccine is very reliable. We say the Russians are as reliable as Kalashnikovs because they are based on the technologies used for decades.As for Sputnik lite, it is going through the third phase of clinical trials.We believe that the vaccine will be in production here because India is one of the leaders in the world in terms of capacity “Drug production is a matter of shorter time.” The General Drug Controller of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in India on 12 April and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine began on 14 May. It was India’s third vaccine against Covid-19, with the country already administering Covishield – the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India – and Bharat Biotech Covax for its people. (With ANI entries)

