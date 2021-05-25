Former banker Guillermo Lasso becomes president of Ecuador

Former banker Guillermo Lasso, sworn in as Ecuador’s new president on Monday, said he would step up efforts to vaccinate people to protect them from COVID-19 and work to revive an economy hit hard by pandemic.

So far, Ecuador has vaccinated only 3% of the total population of 17 million and the country is struggling with high unemployment and debt levels. Lasso wants his new government to vaccinate 9 million people in his first 100 days in office, and he has contacted pharmaceutical companies in the United States, China and Russia in hopes of achieving that goal.

It will not be a promising government alone, said Lasso, 65, who was elected in April in his third presidential race, replacing President Lenn Moreno.

As Ecuadorians, we all have the same fate. Obligations are the obligation of everyone to take on the challenges that the future poses to us, great challenges that can not be faced in isolation, said Lasso.

Some analysts have described Lasso as a market-friendly figure who is likely to seek good relations with the International Monetary Fund and other global organizations, although he may face significant opposition to his policies at the Ecuadors congress.

In the run-off election, Lasso defeated Andrs Arauz, a protagonist of former President Rafael Correa, who ruled Ecuador from 2007 to 2017. Correa increased spending and state intervention in the economy, oversaw a new constitution, and grew more and more authoritarian in his last years presidency He was sentenced in absentia to prison last year in a corruption scandal.

Lassos’s inauguration was attended by high-ranking personalities, including Spanish King Felipe VI, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Haitian President Jovenel Moise.