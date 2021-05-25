In WHA talks, countries think about WHO reforms and rebuilding the post-Covid world

The World Health Assembly (WHA) will adopt a resolution on Tuesday discussing the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) and how to deal with health emergencies. The draft resolution, proposed by Australia, Canada and 27 other countries, and members of the European Union, has recommended strengthening the World Health Organization (WHO) for a better preparedness and response to such pandemic-like situations.

All member states will speak at the virtual assembly, which is being held until 1 June.

While the WHA is active, elections to appoint the successor to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have begun with the multilateral body demanding that the registration of nominations be completed by September 2021. The WHA in May 2022 will announce the appointment of the new DG. “If the US does not put its foot down on the current DG and does not hold it responsible for the spread of the pandemic, the chances of Tedros Adhanom continuing will remain very high as he is backed by the 54-member African group,” said a diplomat. based in Geneva.

After talking to diplomats stationed in Geneva, on Monday no less than representatives of 40 countries spoke at the WHA, enlightening members virtually about the steps they had taken to fight the pandemic. There was hardly a word on the heated global debate over the possible origin of the pandemic in Wuhan, China or on the organization’s own behavior in announcing the world about Covid-19 infection. The WHO declared it a global pandemic only on January 30, 2020, although there were strong signs in China in November-December 2019.

The resolution has decided to set up a working group of member states for this purpose, said people aware of the content of the resolution. He further recommended that the working group be finalized by next month after regional consultations with an office consisting of six officers – one from each WHO region – said the people mentioned above.

The resolution asked the working group to submit a report on the actions proposed to the WHO, member states and non-state actors for consideration by the 75th World Health Assembly, which member states have proposed for November and December this year. .

He has also encouraged the creation of a pilot project, which would be voluntary at first, where countries would submit regular reviews from other member countries of their pandemic preparedness, in the same way they are subject to reviews of situations of their rights before the UN Human Rights Council.

However, the resolution does not allow to explicitly support the expert recommendation to give the WHO broader powers to initiate investigations.

Member states have noted in the proposed resolution that the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed serious deficiencies in preparedness and prevention, as well as response to potential health emergencies. They also acknowledged the importance of identifying and timely notifying Covid-like health emergencies and international cooperation to facilitate rapid response.

The resolution called on member states to improve their efforts to build, strengthen and maintain the capacity needed to deal with Covid-like health emergencies.

The WHO began its main annual meeting of its 194 member countries on Monday with all eyes on the global response to Covid-19 – and what concrete steps can be taken to avoid future pandemics.

“We are at war with a virus,” UN chief Antonio Guterres said at the opening of the 74th World Health Assembly (WHA).

The Assembly will focus heavily on efforts to control the pandemic and on calls to reshape the entire global health approach to help prevent future Covid-like disasters.