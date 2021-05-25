Aim to agree, discussing issues: Facebook in new social media guidelines | Latest India News

Facebook on Tuesday said it was working to meet the rules announced in February to govern online content and was discussing provisions that need more engagement with the government even after the deadline expires on Tuesday. The company underlined that it remains committed to the ability of people to express themselves freely and confidently on the platform

The rules allow users to oppose actions taken against them by social media intermediaries such as Facebook and Twitter and set up a three-tier self-regulatory framework for so-called top platforms (OTT) such as Amazon Prime and online news media entities. .

We aim to comply with IT provisions [Information Technology] rules and continue to discuss some of the issues that need more engagement with the government. In accordance with IT Rules, we are working to implement operational processes and improve efficiency, said a Facebook spokesperson.

The statement came a day after officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology warned of harsh action in the event of non-compliance with new guidelines such as appointments of key compliance officers and complaints from social media brokers.

An official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that so far none of the prominent social media brokers have sent any intimacy to the government for such appointments. It is not necessary for them to inform the ministry. They can even provide details on the website. Either way, they have to agree, the official said. The rules were announced on February 25 and social media mediators have three months to comply.

The policy also includes the conduct of digital news publishers under the environment of Section 69 (A) of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The provision empowers the government to order the blocking of access to content that is considered a threat to public order. An officer, who will chair an inter-ministerial committee at the height of the self-regulatory system, may also issue this order in emergency circumstances when enterprises will not be given a chance for explanation. The committee will have to meet within 48 hours to ratify the emergency block.

The mandate of the rules increased due diligence by social media companies and the sharing of data, such as first-time creator information, with enforcement agencies. They define important social media brokers as platforms that have five million users or more.

According to the fourth part of the instructions, mediators are required to appoint compliance officers, responsible for ensuring compliance with the law and regulations and to be responsible in any procedure regarding any information, relevant third party information or communication links available or organized by that mediator when he fails to ensure that such mediator observes due diligence in the performance of his duties under the law.

Mediators are also required to designate nodal contact persons for 24×7 coordination with law enforcement agencies and resident grievance officers.

A second official said once the rules were announced, they became a legal framework. According to part seven of the new guidelines, if the mediator does not follow the rules, he is liable to punishment under Indian law, as provided in Article 79 of the [IT] The act will no longer apply. Section 79 provided brokers with clean security, which is an exception to the penalty for third-party content posted on their websites.

When a mediator fails to comply with these rules, the provisions of sub-section (1) of Article 79 of the Law shall not apply to such mediator and the mediator shall be liable to a penalty under any applicable law, including the provisions of Indian Code and Penal Code, says part seven.