COVID in Canada, former Chadian diplomats in Canada accused: In the News on May 25th.

In the News is a collection of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here is what is on our editors’ radar for the morning of May 25th …

What we are looking at in Canada

As the COVID-19 situation shows continued signs of improvement in parts of Canada, some regions have begun to move towards easing public health constraints.

Quebec, which has seen declining case count trends, lifted on Monday the last remaining emergency blockade measures imposed in some of its hottest regions.

The decision to end special measures in several municipalities in the Estrie, Chaudiere-Appalaches and Bas-Saint-Laurent regions came as the province recorded 433 new COVID-19 infections and 11 new virus-related deaths.

These areas will now return to the red alert level of the province’s pandemic system, meaning non-core businesses could reopen and the evening state will be postponed again to 9:30, in step with most of southern Quebec.

Saskatchewan announced it would begin easing its restrictions less than a month after crossing the threshold for Step 2 of its reopening plan, which called for a first dose of the vaccine to be administered to at least 70 percent of residents 30 and more.

The province will ease capacity limits on retail, personal care services, restaurants and bars starting June 20, although physical distancing and other health measures will remain in place.

The Yukon government is set to lift a variety of COVID-19 health restrictions on Tuesday, including allowing groups of up to 200 people to gather in and out, provided the physical distances are in place.

British Columbia, which is poised to unveil its resumption plan Tuesday, recorded 974 new cases and 12 more deaths over the long weekend. The province also saw a drop in COVID-related hospitalizations.

However, Manitoba continues to struggle with high levels of positivity and overloaded intensive care units.

Days after requesting increased assistance, Ottawa announced Monday that it would send health workers and other support to the province, along with medical staff through the Canadian Red Cross as well as military assistance, adding that it was also prepared for the deployment of epidemiologists. , lab technicians and other support to respond to Manitoba needs.

–

Also this

U.S. prosecutors say Chad’s former ambassador to the United States and Canada, along with his former deputy, face bribery and money laundering charges involving a Canadian energy start-up company.

The U.S. Department of Justice says according to court documents a $ 2 million bribe is suspected to have been demanded by the unnamed company before the payment was laundered into the U.S. financial system to hide its inherent nature. true.

The bribe is alleged to have been in exchange for aid for obtaining oil rights in Chad.

Officials claim in addition to the $ 2 million payment, shares in the startup were also transferred to women diplomats and a third Chadian individual as part of the bribe.

The Department of Justice says the founding shareholder of the Canadian company pleaded guilty in 2019 to a charge of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corruption Practices Act, and lost $ 27 million.

He says the alleged scheme took place between August 2009 and July 2014 while the two diplomats were stationed at the Chadian Embassy in Washington.

–

What we are looking at in the US

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration says it will appeal the order of a judge directing it to issue a legal memo if President Donald Trump had obstructed justice during the Russia investigation.

Earlier this month U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson ordered the Department of Justice to issue the March 2019 memorandum as part of a public registration lawsuit by an advocacy organization.

She said the department, at the time under Attorney General William Barr, had erred in the purpose of the document arguing that he had the right to remove it from the group.

In a request filed late Monday, the Justice Department said it continued to believe even in the new administration that the full document was excluded from disclosure.

–

What we are looking at in the rest of the world

New York (AP) – The UN special envoy to Myanmar is warning of possible civil war in the country, saying people are arming themselves against military junta and protesters have begun to move from defensive to offensive, using home weapons and training by several ethnic armed groups.

Christine Schraner Burgener told a UN virtual news conference Monday that people are launching self-defense actions because they are irritated and afraid of attacks by the military, which launched a February 1 coup against the democratically elected government and is using “a degree of violence.”

A civil war “could happen,” she said, and that is why for the past three weeks from her base now in Thailand she has discussed with many major parties the idea of ​​starting a comprehensive dialogue that would involve armed groups ethnic, political parties, civil society, strike committees and the military, known as the Tatmadaw, as well as a small group of witnesses from the international community.

“Clearly it will not be easy to persuade both parties in particular to come to a table, but I offer my good offices… to avoid more bloodshed and civil war which would last a long time,” said Schraner Burgener. “We are concerned about the situation and clearly want the people on the ground… to decide how they want to see the country return to normal.”

Calling the situation in Myanmar “very bad”, it showed more than 800 people killed, over 5,300 arrested and more than 1,800 arrest warrants issued by the military.

–

On this day in 2965

Muhammad Ali knocked out Sonny Liston in the first round of their heavyweight world title rematch in Lewiston, Maine. Ali’s victory generated controversy as to whether he would have been really tied up when he sent Liston crashing into the fabric with a right to the head, or whether it was a “ghost punch,” implying that the war was settled.

–

In fun

NEW YORK – In one more step towards a reopening entertainment world, CBS says the Stephen Colbert show late at night will return on June 14 in episodes with a full studio audience.

Audience members at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York will be asked to show proof of vaccination before being accepted, and face masks will be optional for them.

Colbert is the most acclaimed late night television presenter and has made non-traditional shows since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 explosion. He delivered his first COVID-era monologue from the bathtub to his home and has made 205 performances away from the theater audience.

Most recently he is making the backstage appearance at the Ed Sullivan Theater.

–

ICYMI …

Recruitment agencies and workers say remote work instructions were created overnight in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

They add that employers need to ensure they destroy any unhealthy practices as the pandemic lingers.

Experts say it is especially important for retention: promoting a healthy work environment means fewer employees leaving for another company or changing careers altogether.

A study by recruitment agency Robert Half found that 62 percent of respondents say the pandemic has made them feel stuck in career advancement and salary increases.

The same study found that employers need to ensure they are supporting their workers, or else they may face mass layoffs when pandemic uncertainty rises and people become less vulnerable to risk.

A survey by the Canadian Center for Corporate Purpose found that 42 percent of employees say they are thinking of changing their job or entire career in the next year.

CEO Brian Gallant says the research reveals that the pandemic has led to a change in life priorities for Canadians, with young people and women in particular taking more care of their mental health and personal lives.

He says the main reason some Canadians are considering a different job is the belief that their employer cares almost exclusively about income or profits and does not care enough about stakeholders like employees.

–

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 25, 2021.

Canadian Press